ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality

By Alex Gangitano
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6IaT_0jhPmEXI00

President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to safeguard marriage equality after Congress, for the first time in history, approved federal protections for same-sex marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House on Thursday in a 258-169-1 vote, with 39 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure. The Senate cleared the measure last week in a 61-38 vote; 12 GOP senators joined on to the bill once it included an amendment outlining some protections for religious beliefs.

Biden has championed the legislation, with the White House describing the Respect for Marriage Act as “personal” to him. He signed the legislation at a celebratory event at the White House with more than 2,000 attendees.

“The road for the moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,” Biden said. “Many of you standing on the South Lawn here. So many of you put your relationships on the line, your jobs on the line, your lives on the line to fight for the law I’m about to sign.”

Before the bill signing, there were musical performances from artists Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper, and Biden’s now infamous remarks from a “Meet the Press” appearance in 2012 played from a loudspeaker.

He later quoted himself from those remarks: “As I’ve said before, and some of you might remember on a certain TV show 10 years ago — I got in trouble — marriage, I mean this from the bottom of my heart, marriage is a simple proposition. Who do you love? And will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

“Deciding whether to marry, who to marry is one of the most profound decisions a person can make,” he added.

Same-sex marriage has been legal nationwide since the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

But the debate over gay marriage was resurrected this summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion for that ruling, he called on the court to also reconsider the precedent of Obergefell v. Hodges.

The new law enshrines federal protections for same-sex couples, requiring that the federal government and all states recognize any marriage that occurred in a state where the union was legal. It also cements protections for interracial couples.

And it repeals of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which recognized marriage as “only a legal union between one man and one woman as husband and wife.”

But Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed on Tuesday for Congress to next pass the Equality Act, which aims to ensure federal protections against anti-LGBT discrimination.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong. Wrong,” Biden said.

“And that’s why the people you heard speak today continue to fight to pass the Equality Act. When hospitals, libraries and community centers are threatened and intimidated because they support LGBTQ children and families, we have to speak out. We must stop the hate and violence,” he said.

He also mentioned the shooting last month in Colorado Springs, Colo., when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub.

Additionally, the president noted that Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act on the same day that Biden secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Biden announced her release alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner.

“Brittney’s wife said, ‘Today, my family is whole.’ My fellow Americans, that all-consuming, life-altering love and commitment — that’s marriage,” Biden said.

The Respect for Marriage Act also includes an amendment outlining protections for religious liberties, which was a late addition central to securing enough Republican support for passage in the Senate.

Biden was at odds on the issue with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which opposed the measure, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. The fight between Biden and the bishops was reminiscent of some bishops’ attempts last year to try to deny him communion over his stance on abortion rights.

Other religious institutions, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, supported the religious freedom protections in the bill.

Updated 5:02 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. At a final meeting on Monday, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTNH

New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New York Post

What is Title 42 and what does its end mean for US border immigration?

Title 42 is making headlines everyday, but the arcane law has left many people confused about what exactly it is, why it’s ending on Dec. 21, and what will happen when it goes away.  Here’s a breakdown to help you sort through all the news — and the noise. What is Title 42?  Title 42 is a law currently enforced by Border Patrol that gives the government power to stop people entering the US in order to keep diseases out of the country.  President Donald Trump invoked the law at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the US to expel some migrants...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 hearing - live: Criminal referrals against Trump announced and ethics charges for GOP lawmakers

The House January 6 select committee has officially voted to refer former president Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code, bringing an end to a 18-month investigation into his role in the Capitol riot.Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews by the House select committee as they investigated what happened that day and how it was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election.By unanimous consent, the committee...
WTNH

Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

23-year-old dies in 3-vehicle North Haven crash on I-91S

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old died on Sunday from a three-vehicle collision on I-91 South in North Haven. Just before 9 p.m., Connecticut state troopers said a Honda Accord was driving in the left-center lane on I-91 South near exit 9. A Subaru Wrx Premium was following closely behind at a high speed […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man shot to death in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday afternoon in Hamden, according to police. John Williams was found dead inside a car in the area of 100 North St., according to authorities. He had been shot multiple times. Immediately afterward, Hamden police tried to stop a vehicle on Arch […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

“I hope they get what’s coming to them,” family of Hamden homicide victim

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are asking for your help – after a shooting in broad daylight left a 37-year-old man dead. Investigators are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to come forward. Police say John Williams was shot multiple times in his vehicle on North Street. Williams was transported to […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

States that produce the most Christmas trees: Where Connecticut lands

(STACKER) – Nothing beats a real Christmas tree, from the crisp evergreen scent to choosing the perfect Tannenbaum to adorn with glistening ornaments come December. Across the U.S., more than 15 million trees are harvested from 15,000 tree farms, where 295,162 acres are in production. Christmas trees are a big business, bringing in about $377 […]
COLORADO STATE
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy