Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this WinterTravel MavenRockbridge, OH
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Steakhouses In Ohio To Visit During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
LIVE: George Wagner IV, suspect found guilty in Pike County killings, to be sentenced
George Wagner IV is set to be sentenced Monday after he was found guilty of murder in the Pike County Massacre trial. Watch the sentencing live in the video player above. A jury found Wagner guilty of the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in April of 2016.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
22 WSBT
'I hope you burn in hell': Ohio man gets life in prison for murdering family of 8
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A judge sentenced George Wagner IV to life in prison without parole for each of the aggravated murder charges for his role in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio. The judge also added 181 years for the other charges for which he was convicted. While...
WKYC
Police: 3 injured in shooting at Vrbo property near Ohio State University
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three men were shot during a party at a short-term rental property near the University District on the city’s north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two of the men were critically injured. Officers were called to the home in...
Police: Driver crashes into Market District near Grandview after 'being denied entry'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry." Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue. Police said the driver took...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Woman Found Guilty of Manslaughter after Shooting Death of Boyfriend
ROSS – A 27-year-old woman has been found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison. Morgan Baxter was indicted on the murder of Ethan Sams in 2022. According to several people who reached out to Sciotopost today on a story we did in April 2021, they have been waiting for this day for a while.
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
Police still searching for slain Ohio State student’s shooter six years later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fatal shooting that took place nearly six years ago remains under investigation as Columbus police continue to seek help in finding the person or persons responsible. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Columbus police and Columbus Division of Fire responded to shots fired in the 20 block of East Northwood […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
cwcolumbus.com
Police continue to look for tips in shooting death of Ohio State student living off-campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are hoping a tip will help solve a 2017 homicide of an Ohio State student who was shot multiple times. Columbus police responded to the shooting on January 5, 2017, around 12:30 a.m. at 28 E. Northwood Ave. Officers said they found 20-year-old Tarak...
One person critically injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Hilltop early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One person was found...
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police on Friday released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead. The videos from three separate cameras show different angles of the Oct. 30 incident, but none of them show 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky being hit by gunfire. A suspect in the parking lot […]
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
Hilltop shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday. Just before 5 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue, where they found one person lying between vehicles and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
iheart.com
Fairfield County Kidnapped Children Back to Ohio from Florida
Florida authorities say six children are on their way back to Fairfield County after being taken by their non-custodial mother. The Walton County (Florida) Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Ashley Holter was stopped and taken into custody Tuesday. Child Protective Services had placed the kids in the care of their grandparents...
Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on bail before shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.” Columbus police allege 20-year-old David Johnson III was involved in an attempted robbery that ended in the death of Andrew Combs overnight Tuesday. Johnson was arrested in […]
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
Comments / 0