FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver's robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5 tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire at a home in Janesville killed two people Friday afternoon, city officials said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive just before 1:15 p.m. An initial report said flames were visible and people were trapped inside, according to a news release.
