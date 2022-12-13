Read full article on original website
Parents charged in child's overdose death to stand trial in fall 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man and woman charged with child neglect after their baby overdosed on fentanyl last year will stand trial in the fall of next year, court records show. Derrick Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, face a felony charge of neglecting a child where the consequence is death as a party to a crime.
Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing...
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city. The Madison Police Department says it is working with the UW-Madison Police Department to identify the person, who was seen vandalizing the UW Hillel Foundation building, the Lowell Center, and an E-bike station last week.
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver's robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5 tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
MPD Chief looking forward to new approach to policing in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — After summer success with fewer shots fired and stolen cars in Madison, police chief Shon Barnes says his department is moving forward with a new way of policing next year. Statistics from this past summer showed a 5% reduction in stolen cars and a 21% reduction...
Madison Common Council begins alternate procedure to fill District 12 vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council decided Tuesday to amend its approach to fill the Aldermanic District 12 vacancy. The district was left without an alder after Syed Abbas resigned last month. Abbas cited a desire to spend more with his family as one of the reasons for his resignation.
Monona crews respond to fire at storage unit, no injuries reported
MONONA, Wis. — A fire at a Monona storage unit prompted a large emergency response Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the 6300 block of Copps Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. after multiple callers reported seeing heavy smoke in the area. Monona Fire Department officials said units from nine...
Power knocked out for thousands after thick, heavy snow overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of people are without power Thursday after several inches of heavy snow fell overnight. MG&E’s outage map reported more than 1,000 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday, including larger outages near the Arboretum, the far west side of Madison, Shorewood Hills, and Middleton.
Madison, state leaders break ground on city's bus rapid transit system
MADISON, Wis. — City and state leaders on Thursday broke ground on Madison’s first bus rapid transit line set to connect the east and west sides, one of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s key initiatives since assuming office. The push for rapid transit has been decades in the making,...
Q&A: Comedian Charlie Berens previews UW commencement address
MADISON, Wis. — Comedian Charlie Berens is set to bring his uniquely Midwestern humor to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s winter commencement this weekend. Fox 47’s Brady Mallory and Charlotte Deleste caught up with Berens this week to preview his commencement address. This interview has been lightly edited...
Forward Thai Boxing cuts ribbon on new gym in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Forward Thai Boxing cut the ribbon Wednesday on a brand new martial arts gym in Fitchburg. The goal of the gym is to provide a fun, viable environment for students to practice Muay Thai and Krav Maga. “Muay Thai is a Thai style of kickboxing known...
Winter Storm Warnings issued ahead of Wednesday night storm
MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches.
'I'm honored': Madison mayor tapped as next chair of U.S. Climate Mayors
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has been tapped as the next leader of Climate Mayors, a bi-partisan network of hundreds of U.S. mayors who work to prioritize climate solutions within their cities. The group announced Wednesday that Rhodes-Conway will serve as the 2023 Chair, alongside vice-chairs Mayor...
Trio of Badgers named third team AVCA All-Americans
MADISON, Wis. — The 2022 volleyball season didn’t end how the Badgers wanted it to, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be proud of their efforts. Sarah Franklin, Danielle Hart and Devyn Robinson were named third team AVCA All-Americans Wednesday. The trio helped lead the Badgers to a fourth-consecutive Big Ten championship and a fifth-consecutive Elite Eight appearance. They were also named to the All-Big Ten first team last month.
Badgers, now under Fickell's leadership, focused on winning bowl game
MADISON, Wis. — To use Luke Fickell’s word, it has been a “whirlwind” since he was introduced as Wisconsin’s head football coach. The new coach has hit the ground running since taking over the program and has had a lot to balance, including how to handle the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month with a handful of Badgers transferring or declaring for the NFL draft.
