MADISON, Wis. — To use Luke Fickell’s word, it has been a “whirlwind” since he was introduced as Wisconsin’s head football coach. The new coach has hit the ground running since taking over the program and has had a lot to balance, including how to handle the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month with a handful of Badgers transferring or declaring for the NFL draft.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO