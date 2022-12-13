Ok, so this coming week we aren’t going to be in New Orleans. We’re not going to be in San Antonio. We’re not even going to be in Memphis or Houston. But, we are going to be in a city that while familiar to many of us, offers a lot of fun and unique venues. If you’re going to the game and come in for a few days here are some suggestions of things to do. I’ll break it down by dining, music/dance, and things to see and do with the family or friends.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO