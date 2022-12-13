2022 Day of the Tread reports record numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16th annual Day of the Tread raised more than $40,000 for charity in the state. Organizers say the October 23 event drew a record turnout with more than 1,500 cyclists and 100 walkers.

The money will go to the Carry Tingley Hospital Foundation’s Tread Setters Adaptive Cycling program and other community nonprofits. Next year’s event is set for October 22, 2023.

