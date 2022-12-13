ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?

When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
IOWA STATE
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices

There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
IOWA STATE
Where Does Iowa Rank for Christmas Spirit This Year?

There's something to be said for the notion that all the Christmas magic we felt as kids was a result of being kids, and having parents who spent the time and energy needed to make it special. When you're now the one responsible for making it happen, it's kind of different, isn't it?
IOWA STATE
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Gas Prices Are Dropping Just In Time For The Holidays

This might not always be the case but doesn't it seem like right before a busy time to travel, the price at the pumps increases? Around July 4th you've gotten used to seeing an increase in prices. During the Thanksgiving and Christmas months, you prepare to spend extra cash heading to your travel destinations. I have some fantastic news for you as you gear up for your end-of-the-year holiday plans in 2022. Gas prices are going down in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Mom Pleads Guilty To Charges Related to January 6th

A mother and son from Iowa sat in a courtroom in Washington D.C. this week, facing charges related to the January 6th riot. Just minutes before their trial was set to start, this mom said 'enough'. KCRG reports that 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines decided at the last minute...
IOWA STATE
7 Ways Iowans Can Keep Their Home Warm While On A Budget

As Iowa reaches the middle of December, I think it'd be fair to admit we've had it pretty good so far this winter. Parts of Iowa have dealt with some snowy days/nights but for the most part, the temperature hasn't been too bad. The high temperature in Iowa, this December, has averaged around 33 degrees and the low has rarely fallen below 15 degrees.
IOWA STATE
Midwest Hunter Tags The Buck Of A Lifetime [PHOTO]

It may come as no surprise but the most common and hunted big game animal in North America is the white-tailed deer. So, when you come across a hunter story involving a deer, it is typically nothing out of the ordinary. But this buckshot in Illinois was something out of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cedar Rapids, IA
