Revisiting Iowa’s Year Of Huge Farmland Sales And Records
It has been quite the year to sell land here in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University showed that the average acre of farmland in Iowa jumped 17 percent. And we definitely saw this with land sales throughout the state. As we head towards the end of 2022,...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?
When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
Where Does Iowa Rank for Christmas Spirit This Year?
There's something to be said for the notion that all the Christmas magic we felt as kids was a result of being kids, and having parents who spent the time and energy needed to make it special. When you're now the one responsible for making it happen, it's kind of different, isn't it?
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Iowa Gas Prices Are Dropping Just In Time For The Holidays
This might not always be the case but doesn't it seem like right before a busy time to travel, the price at the pumps increases? Around July 4th you've gotten used to seeing an increase in prices. During the Thanksgiving and Christmas months, you prepare to spend extra cash heading to your travel destinations. I have some fantastic news for you as you gear up for your end-of-the-year holiday plans in 2022. Gas prices are going down in Iowa.
Iowa Mom Pleads Guilty To Charges Related to January 6th
A mother and son from Iowa sat in a courtroom in Washington D.C. this week, facing charges related to the January 6th riot. Just minutes before their trial was set to start, this mom said 'enough'. KCRG reports that 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines decided at the last minute...
7 Ways Iowans Can Keep Their Home Warm While On A Budget
As Iowa reaches the middle of December, I think it'd be fair to admit we've had it pretty good so far this winter. Parts of Iowa have dealt with some snowy days/nights but for the most part, the temperature hasn't been too bad. The high temperature in Iowa, this December, has averaged around 33 degrees and the low has rarely fallen below 15 degrees.
Midwest Hunter Tags The Buck Of A Lifetime [PHOTO]
It may come as no surprise but the most common and hunted big game animal in North America is the white-tailed deer. So, when you come across a hunter story involving a deer, it is typically nothing out of the ordinary. But this buckshot in Illinois was something out of...
Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home
A Florida pastor is in hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in fraudulent federal COVID-19 relief funds and trying to use some of the money to buy a luxury on Walt Disney World property. Pastor Evan Edwards, 64, and his son, Josh Edwards, 30, were taken into police custody...
