UACCB pins 2022 registered nursing students
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) registered nursing students were honored at a pinning ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. In addition to receiving their nursing pins, awards were presented to several outstanding students. Academic Awards were presented to Charity Linderman and K-Leigh Smith. Community Service Awards...
Merchants and Planters’ Gowen elected Board Chair on Banking Board of Regents
Jim Gowen Jr., CEO of Newport’s Merchants and Planters Bank has been elected to serve as Board Chair on The Paul W. Barret Jr. School of Banking’s 2022-2023 Board of Regents. Gowen’s position on the Board of Regents is amongst some of the leading bank professionals from around...
Obituary: Jennifer Suzette (Collier) Porter
Jennifer Suzette (Collier) Porter of Largo, Florida, formerly of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 66. She was born January 20, 1956, in Newport, the daughter of Dr. J.D. and Laura (Henson) Collier. Mrs. Porter attended Arkansas Tech, transferring to the University...
Obituary: Lawrence Andrew Carter “Larry”
Lawrence Andrew Carter “Larry”, 68 of Mountain View, Arkansas was promoted to his Heavenly home on December 14, 2022, at home with his family at his side. He was born February 22, 1954, in Batesville, Arkansas to Herbert Carter, Sr. and Rosalyn McIntire Carter. He was a Christian and a devoted member of the Herpel Missionary Baptist Church. On February 25, 1972, he married his beloved wife Peggy Ann (Condrey) Carter. To this union was born two children, Peggy Sue (Susie) Carter Richardson (husband Shelby) and Jimmy Dwayne Carter (wife Justine); four grandchildren, Justin Lawrence, Ryan Carter, Emily Carter, and Shelby Joe Richardson. Larry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, grilling food for his family and having large meals with his family. He worked as a small engine mechanic most of his life.
Obituary: Ermer ”E.O.” Huddleston, Jr.
Ermer ”E.O.” Huddleston, Jr., 85, of Batesville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born August 6, 1937, in Moro, Arkansas to Ermer Overton Huddleston, Sr., and Ruby Pauline Huddleston. Ermer retired from Southwest Junior High School in Little Rock as a band director. He was...
Southside Southerner bowling results
Southside vs Concord Bowling at Hollywood Bowl in Batesville, Tuesday, Dec. 14. Boys Matches: Southside-13. Concord-0. Singles Matches: Southside won 525-429, 461-375, 463-281, and 460-405. Bakers Matches: Southside won 202-105 and 181-146. For Southside, Cayden Bowren led with high games of 231 and 229. Tyler Jones had a 196, Braxton...
Obituary: James William Watson
James William Watson, 92, of Floral passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Floral. He was born on May 9, 1930, in Monette, Arkansas to Oliver Watson and Mary Osborn Watson. He worked in maintenance at the Cave City Nursing Home and was a member of the Cave City Church of Christ. James enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.
