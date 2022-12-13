Lawrence Andrew Carter “Larry”, 68 of Mountain View, Arkansas was promoted to his Heavenly home on December 14, 2022, at home with his family at his side. He was born February 22, 1954, in Batesville, Arkansas to Herbert Carter, Sr. and Rosalyn McIntire Carter. He was a Christian and a devoted member of the Herpel Missionary Baptist Church. On February 25, 1972, he married his beloved wife Peggy Ann (Condrey) Carter. To this union was born two children, Peggy Sue (Susie) Carter Richardson (husband Shelby) and Jimmy Dwayne Carter (wife Justine); four grandchildren, Justin Lawrence, Ryan Carter, Emily Carter, and Shelby Joe Richardson. Larry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, grilling food for his family and having large meals with his family. He worked as a small engine mechanic most of his life.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO