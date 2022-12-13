ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man found guilty in August 2020 double homicide

TRENTON — A city resident was convicted this week for a double homicide on Centre Street in August 2020. Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
Beach Radio

Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say

CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Burglar Stole Items From Watchung Family's Safe: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for stealing from a family's safe in Watchung, authorities said. Randolph C. McLeod was charged with burglary, theft and several other charges. The theft occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Johnston Drive, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P....
WATCHUNG, NJ
hudsontv.com

27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School

According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Man headed to prison after trying to set wife’s apartment building on fire

A New Jersey man faces more than a decade in state prison after being convicted of trying to set his wife’s Newark apartment building on fire. Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, was captured on surveillance video pouring motor oil on the exterior wall of the woman’s bedroom before he tried to ignite a fire with a lighter, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy