N.J. school worker had ghost gun, ammo on district property, more firepower at home, cops say
A truck driver employed by the Elizabeth Board of Education in Union County was arrested last month for allegedly having a ghost gun and three loaded ammo magazines on school grounds, in addition to several more weapons at his home, authorities said. Walter A. Evers, 44, of Linden, faces numerous...
Trenton, NJ man found guilty in August 2020 double homicide
TRENTON — A city resident was convicted this week for a double homicide on Centre Street in August 2020. Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say
CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
Burglar Stole Items From Watchung Family's Safe: Prosecutor
A 42-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for stealing from a family's safe in Watchung, authorities said. Randolph C. McLeod was charged with burglary, theft and several other charges. The theft occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Johnston Drive, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P....
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
Wild video of off-duty NJ cop tackling suspect in his neighborhood
Two #BlueFriday honorees this Friday. Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling in Montclair last month when he observed a man wearing all dark clothing walking the streets late at night. After losing sight of the man, he heard screaming and saw the man running full speed. Lt. DeGrazio ordered him to...
N.J. volunteer fire chief charged with luring after video allegedly shows him trying to meet teen boy
A volunteer fire chief in Essex County was charged Friday with attempted luring and endangering a child after a video appeared online of him allegedly trying to meet a teenager in a shopping center. Henry D. Meola, 33, who serves with the Nutley Fire Department, allegedly tried to meet a...
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School
According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
NBC New York
Army Soldier from NYC Charged With Murder in Deadly Shooting of Sergeant at Base
The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier from New York City with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson, of Queens. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.
He bought insurance after Jersey City hit-and-run, then tried to collect on it: prosecutor
An insurance company won’t have to cover damages to a pricey 2019 BMW because the car involved in a Jersey City hit-and-run was not insured at the time, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick in Middlesex County, was arrested Wednesday by members of...
Man headed to prison after trying to set wife’s apartment building on fire
A New Jersey man faces more than a decade in state prison after being convicted of trying to set his wife’s Newark apartment building on fire. Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, was captured on surveillance video pouring motor oil on the exterior wall of the woman’s bedroom before he tried to ignite a fire with a lighter, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
