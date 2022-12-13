Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday ExperienceSara CwiertniewiczSugarloaf Township, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Related
Cancer institute receives Tegna grant
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Tegna Foundation donated $7,000 to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute in Scranton. Tegna is WNEP's parent company. The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute offers community-based cancer screenings to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals. The Tegna Foundation supports nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, like Scranton...
Donating gifts to kids in need
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas. Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas. "We want to...
Holiday pierogi sale in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Pa. — Members of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield bagged up pierogis on Friday for the church's annual sale. Some are frozen; others are piping hot right from the deep fryer. Volunteers made dozens of pierogis over the past three weekends in preparation for the sale.
Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Scranton PA
When most people think of Pennsylvania, the first thing that comes to mind is Philadelphia. However, there is so much more to this great state than just its largest city. Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the state with a population of about 77,000. Known...
'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
Olyphant church helping to keep the lights on
OLYPHANT, Pa. — Each year during the holidays, members of Rescue and Restore Church in Olyphant try to find a way to give back to those in need. Rev. Jack Munley is the pastor. "We're in the community, for the community, so we wanted to help in a special...
Beer for books fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Beer and books might seem like an unlikely combination, but it made perfect sense for a fundraiser in Luzerne County. The Wyoming Free Library hosted its third beer for books event at Sabatini's Bottle Shop in Exeter. For $25, you got three beers and unlimited...
16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird
SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more. Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.
Free movie day is back this weekend in Wilkes-Barre after pandemic hiatus
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free holiday tradition is back Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is bringing back its annual free movie event Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square. The holiday tradition didn't happen for the past two years because of the...
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
New Wright medical center set to open for 2023
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens turned out Wednesday to see what will be the new Wright Center location in Luzerne County. A news conference was held at the center’s future site located on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. The building is still under construction but plans are in place to open the first phase […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
SkillsUSA competition in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds of saws, hammers, and diesel engines filled the air on the campus of Johnson College on Tuesday. About 150 CTC students from 10 school districts were there to participate in the SkillsUSA competition to see who's the best at their trade. "A lot of...
A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
Annual drive-through Christmas party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Families spent Sunday driving through McDade Park for the O'malley's annual free drive-thru Christmas party. Every car received a goody bag and meal for each child while getting to say hello to Santa Claus. There was also a DJ who played music for everyone that came...
Shipping businesses are seeing the holiday rush
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Packaging Place in East Stroudsburg is no stranger to the hustle and bustle of holiday shipping. Owner Frank Monteforte says it seems like this year, people are planning ahead to get their items out earlier. "Smaller packages, more baked goods, and items like that....
Vendor show held in West Nanticoke
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
Hair stylists support Women's Resource Center in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — This is how Beatrice Martinez donated to Scranton’s Women's Resource Center; by getting a haircut here at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County. “I normally pay double or triple the price of what I paid today. It kinda made me feel good to know that I was part of this for the very first time, so I would definitely do this again,” she said.
Opening day for skiers at Montage Mountain
MOOSIC, Pa. — It's the most wonderful time of the year for skiers in our area now that resorts have begun opening up for the season. Newswatch 16's Photojournalist James Pennington checked out the slopes on Montage Mountain's opening day on Friday. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0