Salt Lake City, UT

It’s not blue light that causes eye problems, it’s overuse, says AAO

By Elizabeth Suggs
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Blue light is said to cause eye disease and even eye strain, but you shouldn’t worry, says the American Academy of Ophthalmology .

The AAO does not recommend any kind of eyewear for computer users, and they say it doesn’t cause eye disease or eye strain. Instead, the problem is the overuse of digital devices.

“The symptoms of digital eye strain are linked to how we use our digital devices, not the blue light coming out of them,” the AAO said.

The reason for even getting eye strain from digital devices is that when we look at our electronics, we blink less. Humans will blink 15 times per minute on average, but that blink rate is cut in half when staring at screens or doing other near work, like reading.

To reduce eye strain, the AAO gave these five suggestions:

Use the “20-20-20” rule

Every 20 minutes, look away from the screen and look at something that’s at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will give your eyes a chance to “reset and replenish.”

Use artificial tears

If your eyes are getting dry from staring at the screens, consider using eye drops. These are safe and effective for increasing lubrication.

Don’t sit so close!

Do you remember how our parents warned us about sitting too close to the television? There was something to that. Sit about 25 feet or about an arm’s length from whatever screen you’re using, so you can better focus your eyes and avoid squinting or straining.

Reduce the glare or brightness

Remember, these devices are like little lights that we’re constantly staring at. To reduce the tension, get a matte screen filter for glare and adjust the brightness and contrast on your device to help with brightness.

If you wear contacts, try glasses

Contacts are known to increase both dryness and irritation in the eyes. The best way to reduce this is to pop the contacts out and try glasses for a while.

Digital devices are here to stay, but your eye strain and headaches don’t have to. Remember, it’s all about moderation, just like everything else in our lives.

