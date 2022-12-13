ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Win $250 by donating blood during 12 Days of Christmas

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A life-saving blood donation made by Christmas Eve could earn Texoma residents an extra $250 in holiday funds.

Beginning Tuesday, December 13, and lasting until Christmas Eve, December 24, everyone who donates blood at Our Blood Institute ( formerly known as Texas Blood Institute ) will be entered into a daily drawing to win Christmas cash.

“Every single day, one lucky donor will be awarded a $250 gift card through a random drawing that we do from all of our donors,” Jennifer Risinger, Recruitment Manager for OBI said.

All donations between December 13 and 24 will be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card, with one winner being drawn daily from all donors at all drives and locations.

Additionally, all donors will receive a 2022 red holiday ornament.

All successful donors will also receive their choice of holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirt. Choices include the “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins” version, inspired by the classic Christmas movie “Elf”, or the festive “Be A Deer, Donate Blood” T-shirt.

During the holiday months, blood is in higher demand due to end-of-the-year elective surgeries as well as an increase in holiday traffic and accidents caused by that traffic increase.

Risinger said 1 in 7 patients admitted to the hospital will require some type of blood transfusion, and because of that, all blood types are currently needed, especially O negative, the “universal donor”.

“We always say, the most important blood type is yours whenever you need it,” Risinger said. “And if you don’t know what your blood type is, please come and see us because that’s one of the benefits you get from donating blood, you get to find out what your blood type is.”

Risinger said one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

Schedule your appointment to donate blood at the Wichita Falls Donor Center

Mobile blood drives can be found below:

Wednesday, December 14

  • Petrolia High School — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sheppard Air Force Base, Bloodmobile at Medical Clinic — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 15

  • North Texas State Hospital (both campuses, employees only) — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, December 16

  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 18

  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20

  • Vernon Community Drive at Wilbarger Auditorium — 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • First National Bank at Fairway & Kell — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21

  • United Regional — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 22

  • Henrietta Community at Clay County Memorial Hospital — Noon to 5 p.m.
  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, December 23

  • Wichita Falls Donor Center — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OBI relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds. Individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

Our Blood Institute, the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, supports the inventory for patients in eight major hospitals in the Texoma region.

For more information, visit obi.org .

