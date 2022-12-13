ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU basketball: Madi Williams eclipses 2,000 career points in Sooners' victory over Southern University

Just over a month after watching teammate Taylor Robertson reach the 2,000 career point mark, Madi Williams was ready to make history herself. The Oklahoma senior entered Sunday’s contest against Southern University just eight points shy of the milestone and took just a quarter and a half to reach it. Williams ultimately racked up 14 points and helped propel the Sooners (9-1) to a 76-50 win over the Jaguars (3-8), their sixth consecutive win.
OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Nick Evers announces transfer to Wisconsin

Former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers is transferring to Wisconsin, he announced via Twitter on Saturday. A former four-star recruit, Evers was ranked the No. 9 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-3, 186-pound passer attempted just one pass during his freshman season at OU, in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' blowout loss to Texas.
