Just over a month after watching teammate Taylor Robertson reach the 2,000 career point mark, Madi Williams was ready to make history herself. The Oklahoma senior entered Sunday’s contest against Southern University just eight points shy of the milestone and took just a quarter and a half to reach it. Williams ultimately racked up 14 points and helped propel the Sooners (9-1) to a 76-50 win over the Jaguars (3-8), their sixth consecutive win.

NORMAN, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO