OMAHA -- Two years ago, Safi Rauf of Omaha was wrapping up undergraduate studies and preparing to start medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. One year ago, he was kidnapped in Kabul during a mission on behalf of his new nonprofit, Human First Coalition, while escorting refugees out of Afghanistan. He spent 105 days in a Taliban prison before he was freed in April.

