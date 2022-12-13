Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn
(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan...
Trump May Face 25 Years in Prison, Be Blocked From Future Office: Kirschner
Glenn Kirshner said being prosecuted for insurrection is important as a person facing this charge is "prohibited from holding office under the United States."
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
Nebraskan leads down-to-the-wire battle to let Afghan allies stay in U.S.
OMAHA -- Two years ago, Safi Rauf of Omaha was wrapping up undergraduate studies and preparing to start medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. One year ago, he was kidnapped in Kabul during a mission on behalf of his new nonprofit, Human First Coalition, while escorting refugees out of Afghanistan. He spent 105 days in a Taliban prison before he was freed in April.
