Iowa State

KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn

(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraskan leads down-to-the-wire battle to let Afghan allies stay in U.S.

OMAHA -- Two years ago, Safi Rauf of Omaha was wrapping up undergraduate studies and preparing to start medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. One year ago, he was kidnapped in Kabul during a mission on behalf of his new nonprofit, Human First Coalition, while escorting refugees out of Afghanistan. He spent 105 days in a Taliban prison before he was freed in April.
OMAHA, NE

