explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Apollo police accuse convicted felon of pointing gun at woman, felony charges filed

Apollo police accused a man whose criminal history prohibits him from possessing a gun with pointing a pistol at a woman and threatening her. Roberto J. Santiago-Cruz, 35, of the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was charged with a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm along with reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
APOLLO, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash

A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car

State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY

A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
PLUMVILLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud

Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
HOUTZDALE, PA
Tribune-Review

Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash

At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring

A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
TITUSVILLE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIAL ARRESTED

An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broad Heads from Local Store

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broad heads from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
BROCKWAY, PA

