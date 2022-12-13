ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

wflx.com

Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach

Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box. "It could put a small company out of business, it really could,” Terri Delacruz, administrator for NOVA Air Condition, said. Delacruz first...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000. The arrests were made Thursday afternoon near the 3200 block of Avenue D. “At the time of their arrest, the suspects were attempting to sell parts...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
VERO BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Three injured in Three separate shootings in West Palm Seaside

Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'

A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lowell Thomas Schoonmaker, 33, made several disturbing statements on Dec. 9 while using Twitch, a service that allows video game live streaming and other entertainment content.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Former Okeechobee County construction employee arrested for grand theft

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a former employer in Okeechobee County is behind bars. Okeechobee County Sheriff's deputies arrested Samuel Vuleta on Dec. 15 following a lengthy investigation. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said they began investigating Vuleta, a former employee at Slayton...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

PBSO forensic team uses new pilot program to solve ‘Baby June’ mystery

Julie Sikorsky, the forensic scientist supervisor of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Biology Unit, told WFLX she’s “extremely excited.”. "I'm excited we were able to bring this solve to the county," Sikorsky said Thursday. "I'm excited this new technology worked for us. I mean, we expected it, but we didn't think it would be this quick."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for death of 'Baby June'

More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the child's mother has been arrested in connection with the child's death, authorities announced Thursday. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant floating on the Atlantic...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart

A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night. Arund 5 p.m., Martin County Fire Rescue got a call there was a submerged car off Willoughby Glen community entrance. The woman was still in the car and the deputy jumped into...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Buyer Beware: New scam involves fraudulent Walmart gift cards in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are warning residents about a new scam that involves Walmart gift cards. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said scammers are getting crafty and placing a paper photo copy of a gift card over legitimate Walmart gift cards. When the fake barcode is scanned the funds are placed onto the illegitimate photo copied card, rendering the real gift card valueless.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

