wflx.com
Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach
Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box. "It could put a small company out of business, it really could,” Terri Delacruz, administrator for NOVA Air Condition, said. Delacruz first...
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
wflx.com
3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000. The arrests were made Thursday afternoon near the 3200 block of Avenue D. “At the time of their arrest, the suspects were attempting to sell parts...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
cbs12.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
cw34.com
Hit-and-run suspect left driver's license at crash scene: Sheriff
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The description of the hit-and-run driver included a bit about yellow hair and pink dinosaur shorts. But the wallet left behind at the crash scene is all that police needed to arrest their suspect. The crash happened Dec. 12 at the corner of Westgate Avenue...
wflx.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with Rivera Beach fatal hit-and-run crash
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18,...
veronews.com
3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Three injured in Three separate shootings in West Palm Seaside
Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
cw34.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
wflx.com
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lowell Thomas Schoonmaker, 33, made several disturbing statements on Dec. 9 while using Twitch, a service that allows video game live streaming and other entertainment content.
wflx.com
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18,...
wflx.com
Former Okeechobee County construction employee arrested for grand theft
A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a former employer in Okeechobee County is behind bars. Okeechobee County Sheriff's deputies arrested Samuel Vuleta on Dec. 15 following a lengthy investigation. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said they began investigating Vuleta, a former employee at Slayton...
wflx.com
PBSO forensic team uses new pilot program to solve ‘Baby June’ mystery
Julie Sikorsky, the forensic scientist supervisor of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Biology Unit, told WFLX she’s “extremely excited.”. "I'm excited we were able to bring this solve to the county," Sikorsky said Thursday. "I'm excited this new technology worked for us. I mean, we expected it, but we didn't think it would be this quick."
wflx.com
Mother arrested in death of 'Baby June,' newborn found in 2018, authorities say
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Thursday that the child's mother has been arrested. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant floating on...
Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
wflx.com
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for death of 'Baby June'
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the child's mother has been arrested in connection with the child's death, authorities announced Thursday. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant floating on the Atlantic...
wflx.com
Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart
A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night. Arund 5 p.m., Martin County Fire Rescue got a call there was a submerged car off Willoughby Glen community entrance. The woman was still in the car and the deputy jumped into...
cw34.com
Buyer Beware: New scam involves fraudulent Walmart gift cards in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are warning residents about a new scam that involves Walmart gift cards. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said scammers are getting crafty and placing a paper photo copy of a gift card over legitimate Walmart gift cards. When the fake barcode is scanned the funds are placed onto the illegitimate photo copied card, rendering the real gift card valueless.
cw34.com
Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
