FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a three-month lease agreement with the Forsyth Humane Society (FHS). The vote comes after the FHS threatened to dissolve its contract with the county unless funding was increased for the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The FHS said in order to remain in the partnership, it asked for $1.5 million in funding, offering to cover the foster program for the county.

1 DAY AGO