North Wilkesboro, NC

WXII 12

Forsyth County volunteers participate in Wreaths Across America

RURAL HALL, N.C. — The names of 800 veterans were spoken aloud Saturday in Crestview Memorial Park, some getting salutes and wreaths placed on their graves. It's the first year the location was officially designated as being a part of theWreaths Across America initiative. Watch Saturday's headlines above. Nonprofit...
RURAL HALL, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Wet weather early Thursday proves troublesome for morning drive

A wet and soggy Thursday morning drive is going hand-in-hand with a number of incidents that drivers may encounter during the early commute. Below is a LIVE blog of conditions throughout Thursday morning. Refresh and check back often for updates. Last update: 7:50 a.m. Davidson County. Crash reported on Interstate...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth Co. extends lease agreement with Forsyth Humane Society

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a three-month lease agreement with the Forsyth Humane Society (FHS). The vote comes after the FHS threatened to dissolve its contract with the county unless funding was increased for the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The FHS said in order to remain in the partnership, it asked for $1.5 million in funding, offering to cover the foster program for the county.
WXII 12

Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

