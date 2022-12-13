Read full article on original website
Forsyth County volunteers participate in Wreaths Across America
RURAL HALL, N.C. — The names of 800 veterans were spoken aloud Saturday in Crestview Memorial Park, some getting salutes and wreaths placed on their graves. It's the first year the location was officially designated as being a part of theWreaths Across America initiative. Watch Saturday's headlines above. Nonprofit...
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
Wet weather early Thursday proves troublesome for morning drive
A wet and soggy Thursday morning drive is going hand-in-hand with a number of incidents that drivers may encounter during the early commute. Below is a LIVE blog of conditions throughout Thursday morning. Refresh and check back often for updates. Last update: 7:50 a.m. Davidson County. Crash reported on Interstate...
Forsyth Co. extends lease agreement with Forsyth Humane Society
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a three-month lease agreement with the Forsyth Humane Society (FHS). The vote comes after the FHS threatened to dissolve its contract with the county unless funding was increased for the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The FHS said in order to remain in the partnership, it asked for $1.5 million in funding, offering to cover the foster program for the county.
Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
Winston-Salem trade school promotes innovative approach to workforce in the construction industry
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem construction training school is taking a unique approach to building a sustainable workforce for the community. "The Do-School" sits in the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue in Winston-Salem, and its goal is split into three missions. "To buy the house, train young men and...
Suspect wanted for attempting to steal trailer, leading deputies on chase
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Suspect wanted for leading law enforcement on a chase after attempting to steal a trailer Friday, deputies said. Deputies said a man attempted to steal a trailer from a home on Lake Meadows Road. As the suspect was leaving the home with the trailer, it came...
'Housing 4 Our Heroes' organization gives home to veteran right before Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 'Housing 4 Our Heroes' organization in Winston-Salem has been helping homeless veterans in the community for years, giving those who served, a place to call home. One local veteran is the latest recipient of their latest home project. Like all homes donated, it was abandoned...
Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
