Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
News Channel Nebraska
NE GOP chair Underwood removes support for McDaniel at national level
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska Republican leader is rescinding his support current GOP chair Ronna McDaniel in her attempts to claim a fourth term. In an email obtained by News Channel Nebraska, Nebraska GOP chair Eric Underwood said he was pulling his support for McDaniel for the national position. "Over...
WOWT
Nebraska Senate candidates feeling optimistic as Pillen mulls appointment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Want to be Nebraska’s next U.S. Senator? You have nine days to apply before the submission window closes. Governor-elect Jim Pillen said he’s evaluating candidates as we speak. The current governor, Pete Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, is among the applicants. But is...
doniphanherald.com
Lahm retained as Nebraska motor vehicles director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he will retain Rhonda Lahm as director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding online services for all Nebraskans," Pillen said. Lahm was...
klkntv.com
Push for hand recount in Lincoln legislative race could be dismissed on technicality
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legislative candidate appeared Tuesday morning in Lancaster County District Court, asking for the state to recount ballots by hand. Russ Barger, a candidate for the District 26 seat in northeast Lincoln, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen to force a hand recount in the race.
1011now.com
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Construction liens join $44 million in financial claims in bank fraud case
LINCOLN — Two companies have filed nearly $1 million in construction liens against a luxury acreage being developed by a Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud. Lincoln-based Altar Construction and Omaha’s Millard Lumber filed claims of $650,000 and $322,707, respectively, against an east Lincoln acreage being developed by...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation
With no agreement yet reached in negotiations over a new labor contract with state workers that needs to be completed by the end of December, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees took its case to the public Thursday, arguing that workers should receive wage increases that at least account for the 7% inflation rate over the past 12 months.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
kfornow.com
State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline
NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
knopnews2.com
Gov. Ricketts and Anselmo couple honored by Nebraska Cattlemen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week, Nebraska Cattlemen honored three recipients’ contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry at the Annual Awards Banquet during the 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention. The Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service award recognizes the contribution of individuals who work outside the cattle industry and go...
Siouxland Stories: Nebraska couple retires after 50 years at Tyson plant
It would be notable for one person to work at the same company for 50 years, but there's a Nebraska couple who have worked together at Tyson Foods for half a century and then retired on the same week.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th recruit class
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in today and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is on his way back to Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team on Thursday was en route from Texas to the Douglas County Jail and expected to arrive with Scott sometime Thursday night. He will then be booked on a...
klkntv.com
Seward businesswoman sentenced for failing to pay $58,000 in taxes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Seward woman has paid over $58,000 in restitution after failing to give the IRS the taxes she collected. Melissa Grantski was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln for willful failure to pay over employment taxes. In addition to the restitution, she will be on probation for five years and spend 10 weekends in jail.
KETV.com
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
