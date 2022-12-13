ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Clark Mercer named executive director of Council of Governments

The former chief of staff to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has been named executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. The board of the council, known as COG, announced Tuesday it had selected Clark Mercer to succeed Chuck Bean, who is concluding his 10-year tenure as the organization’s chief executive in February. Mercer plans to join COG in mid-January to transition into the new role.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move

As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

VDOT ready to take on Mother Nature for 2022-23 winter season

The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

SoberRide initiative now in effect through New Year's Day

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide initiative is now in operation for the holiday season, and will remain available through Jan. 1. The effort teams with Lyft to provide free rides home to those who may have had too much to drink during the holiday season. It will be operational nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy