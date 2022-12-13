Read full article on original website
Clark Mercer named executive director of Council of Governments
The former chief of staff to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has been named executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. The board of the council, known as COG, announced Tuesday it had selected Clark Mercer to succeed Chuck Bean, who is concluding his 10-year tenure as the organization’s chief executive in February. Mercer plans to join COG in mid-January to transition into the new role.
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
InFive: Giraffe and zebra bones seized, stadium on the agenda and a breezy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Attendance at Prince William County Schools took a dip in the first quarter of the school year compared to quarter one of the 2021-22 year, but student grades have improved, according to a school system presentation earlier this month. 4....
VDOT ready to take on Mother Nature for 2022-23 winter season
The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
SoberRide initiative now in effect through New Year's Day
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide initiative is now in operation for the holiday season, and will remain available through Jan. 1. The effort teams with Lyft to provide free rides home to those who may have had too much to drink during the holiday season. It will be operational nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
