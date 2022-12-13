ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Tyreek Hill's Admission

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally admitted the real reason he decided to leave the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill admitted he didn't receive the amount of targets he wanted to in Kansas City. After the coaching staff promised and then failed to deliver more passes his way, he told his agent he wanted out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday

It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
The Spun

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers

Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning

Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname. On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin. Take a look at the video here:. "It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Josh McDaniels Makes His Opinion On Bill Belichick Clear

Josh McDaniels will oppose his former boss when the Las Vegas Raiders face Bill Belichick's New England Patriots this Sunday. McDaniels served multiple roles on Belichick's staff from 2001 to 2008 before returning for a 10-year run as New England's offensive coordinator in 2021. Speaking to reporters Wednesday (h/t Pro Football Talk), McDaniels called Belichick a "great mentor" on and off the field.
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. Giants

The season is essentially on the line for the Washington Commanders and New York Giants when the two teams meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. The Commanders (7-5-1) currently hold a 73% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. A victory over the Giants (7-5-1) raises Washington's postseason odds to 91%. A loss drops the team's playoff hopes to 34%. New York also has similar odds based on how Sunday's game goes.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Weather In Buffalo Going Viral This Morning

In fewer than 12 hours, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a battle of AFC East teams. Both are still in the hunt for the top spot in the division and well inside the playoff race in the AFC right now. Miami, though, needs a win tonight to have any hope of winning the division.
BUFFALO, NY

