Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax
European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a...
Albany Herald
5 people killed in a 'horrendous' condo shooting in Canada, police say
Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a "terrible" crime that came amid Canada's efforts to tighten its gun control laws. After responding to an active shooting call about 7:20 p.m. at the residential building in Vaughan, just north...
Albany Herald
Iran's government accesses the social media accounts of those it detains. Tech companies appear ill-equipped to stop it
In between being blindfolded, locked in solitary confinement, and interrogated in a wheelchair while she was on a hunger strike following her late September arrest, Negin says she had a realization: Iranian officials were using her private Telegram chats, phone logs and text messages to incriminate her. "They told me...
Albany Herald
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons. The island democracy of 23.5 million is facing an increasing challenge in recruiting enough young men to meet its military targets and its Interior Ministry has suggested the problem is -- at least in part -- due to its stubbornly low birth rate.
Comments / 0