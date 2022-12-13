ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics lost 113-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, so this game will be the second night of a back-to-back.

For the matchup with the Lakers, they have announced their injury report.

Celtics: " #NEBHInjuryReport vs. Lakers: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT Al Horford (personal reasons) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT"

The Celtics enter the night as the best team in the NBA with a 21-7 record in 28 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 10-5 in the 15 games they have played on the road away from Massachusetts.

However, the Celtics have lost two games in a row.

Three-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum has gotten off to a phenomenal start to the 2022-23 season.

The former Duke star is averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 27 games.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals, and this season they look like they will be a contender once again.

As for the Lakers, they are coming off a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Sunday night.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 69 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in the win.

They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-15 record in 26 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 6-4, and they are 6-6 in 12 games at home.

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here

