Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals How James Cameron Got Him Back as Miles Quaritch (Exclusive)
The eagerly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters this week and returning for the sequel are many of the first film's cast — including Stephen Lang. Lang played Colonel Miles Quartich, a character who dies at the hands of Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. With his character dead, fans may not have expected to see Lang in the sequel and now, Lang is opening up about how Cameron got him to return, and it turns out that the conversation started a long time ago, even before the first Avatar hit theaters.
John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’
John Cena (Peacemaker) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn (Brightburn) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC. Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre...
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Brendan Fraser Reveals ‘The Mummy’ Director Told Them ‘Don’t Suck’ Before Every Take
Looking back on what made 'The Mummy' great, star Brendan Fraser said part of its success was thanks to some blunt advice from the director.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
Henry Cavill Was Reportedly Paid A Chunk Of Change For His Superman Cameos Like Black Adam
How much did Henry Cavill make for his Superman cameo?
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Reviews Are Here, And Critics Can’t Stop Talking About James Cameron’s Story
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to hit theaters, with the visuals expected to be nothing less than stunning. But what do critics have to say about the story?
Digital Trends
10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked
Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects. There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Storyboards Reveal Galactus and More Unused Cosmic Marvel Villains
Thor: Love and Thunder had some unused Galactus concept art that could have introduced the antagonist to the movie. Anthony Winn revealed some unused concepts on his website that shows off storyboards. It's staggering to consider what gets left on the cutting room floor at different points in these movies. People would have been absolutely shocked by this inclusion. Thinking back to the marketing just days before the movie, it feels like the Celestials being there in Omnipotence City already had fans expecting a lot out of the fourth Thor film. But, introducing Galactus so quickly without addressing it further might have upset some of the viewers on the hunt for the next big thing in these movies. Needless to say, this decision will be discussed into infinity on social media. Check out the art for yourself right here.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'
50 Cent is currently in development with Starz to create a new scripted British boxing drama called "Fightland."
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
ComicBook
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
Comments / 0