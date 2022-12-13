Thor: Love and Thunder had some unused Galactus concept art that could have introduced the antagonist to the movie. Anthony Winn revealed some unused concepts on his website that shows off storyboards. It's staggering to consider what gets left on the cutting room floor at different points in these movies. People would have been absolutely shocked by this inclusion. Thinking back to the marketing just days before the movie, it feels like the Celestials being there in Omnipotence City already had fans expecting a lot out of the fourth Thor film. But, introducing Galactus so quickly without addressing it further might have upset some of the viewers on the hunt for the next big thing in these movies. Needless to say, this decision will be discussed into infinity on social media. Check out the art for yourself right here.

