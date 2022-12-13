NFL Week 14: Notable performances from former Tigers

Notable performances by former University of Memphis Tigers football players who now play in the National Football League.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB

Tony Pollard scored two touchdowns in back-to-back games after finishing the 27-23 win over Houston, Texas, with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Pollard tallied 42 rushing yards with a score and four catches for 20 yards with a score. It’s the fourth time this season that Pollard has scored multiple touchdowns in a game for Dallas.

Riley Patterson, Jaguars kicker

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson (10) kicks a field against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Riley Patterson scored on three field goals in Jacksonville’s 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans, including two second-quarter field goals that helped the Jaguars take their first lead before halftime. Patterson kicked a 43-yarder, a 37-yarder and a 33-yard field goal. His three extra-point attempts allowed Patterson to score 12 of the team’s 36 points.

Jake Elliott, Eagles kicker

Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks an extra point against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jake Elliott kicked a 29-yard field goal and a 39-yard field goal in Philadelphia’s 48-22 win over the New York Giants. He also kicked six extra points on his way to totaling 12 points scored.

Arthur Maulet, Steelers, CB

Arthur Maulet had three tackles in Pittsburgh’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.