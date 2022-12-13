Read full article on original website
York Public Schools says bullying video from Illinois, not Nebraska
YORK, Neb. — York Public Schools says a video circulating social media showing a student with Down Syndrome being bullied did not occur in Nebraska, but in Illinois. YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew told NTV News that a number of people contacted York High School Principal Jason Heitz about the video as they had seen it on several social media sites.
USDA investing $2 million to help Nebraska farmers become more energy efficient
WASHINGTON, DC — More than $2 million is on its way to Nebraska to help farmers in towns like Eustis and Glenvil become more energy efficient. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the funding Thursday. Vilsack says rural America is on the front lines of climate change and renewable energy makes ag producers more resilient.
Nebraska Mesonet continues to shut down weather stations due to financial drought
O'Neill, Neb. — The clock is ticking for Nebraska Mesonet as they continue to shut down weather stations across the state. The Nebraska Mesonet with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has weather stations equipped to process hourly readings to monitor humidity, air temperature, soil temperature and moisture, precipitation, wind speed and direction, and barometric pressure. The information the weather stations provide are then use by scientists, consumers and producers.
Farming Today with KRVN: December 16, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Grain IQ Podcast: Grain marketing without USDA data.
I-80 open after winter storm forces multiple road closures
I-80 reopened Thursday evening after a winter storm forced it to close, along with several other roadways in the Panhandle. Officials said both westbound and eastbound lanes are open to all traffic. Some roads are still closed, including Highway 30 from Ogallala to Wyoming. I-76 in Colorado remains closed as...
UPDATE: I-80 opens after winter storm
12/15/22 UPDATE: Officials said I-80 is now open to all traffic. Blizzard warnings remain in effect for the north and northwest parts of the state due to a massive weather system. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said I-80 is now open eastbound from Wyoming. Westbound traffic will follow shortly beginning...
