O'Neill, Neb. — The clock is ticking for Nebraska Mesonet as they continue to shut down weather stations across the state. The Nebraska Mesonet with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has weather stations equipped to process hourly readings to monitor humidity, air temperature, soil temperature and moisture, precipitation, wind speed and direction, and barometric pressure. The information the weather stations provide are then use by scientists, consumers and producers.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO