syr.edu
SyracuseCoE Awards $40,000 for Tech Product Commercialization
The SyracuseCoE has awarded $40,000 in Innovation Fund grants to help four New York State companies commercialize their innovative tech products and services. Led by Syracuse University, SyracuseCoE is one of 13 NYSTAR-funded Centers of Excellence that brings industry partners together with researchers and students who are creating new tech products and businesses.
syr.edu
Hamid Ekbia, Ph.D., Appointed Director of Autonomous Systems Policy Institute
Hamid Ekbia, professor of informatics, cognitive science, data science and international studies at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, has been appointed as University Professor at Syracuse University and will serve as the next director of its Autonomous Systems Policy Institute (ASPI). Ekbia, who is also director of Indiana University’s Center...
syr.edu
Training the Next Generation of Inclusive Education Teachers Through the Bridge to the City Program on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
For nearly 25 years, the School of Education has offered aspiring inclusive education teachers a unique opportunity to hone their skills as student teachers in New York City through the Bridge to the City program. It’s an immersive, semester-long guided student teaching experience where students entering their senior year are...
syr.edu
Chancellor Provides Remarks at Final Senate Meeting of Semester
I have two and a half minutes of remarks. I think both the Provost and I are going to try to leave most of the time for questions. Provost Ritter and I are joining you from Boise, Idaho. We’re here with Vice Chancellor Haynie and Vice President Cydney Johnson and an SU team for discussions with leaders at Micron at their headquarters here. The meetings have been very productive ones. It’s apparent that the University’s relationships with Micron are going to be long-term and will cut across many schools, colleges and units. This visit has been the next stage in creating a clear structure and a way to enable effective cross-University collaboration with Micron. Since it is snowing heavily, the provost and I are eager to not miss our flight home tonight. Thanks for accommodating us.
syr.edu
3 Faculty Members Attain Prestigious IEEE Fellow Recognition
Three faculty members have been recognized as Fellows of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for 2023, a high professional honor conferred on less than 0.1% of the organization’s membership annually. Wenliang (Kevin) Du and Vir Phoha, both professors of electrical engineering and computer science in the...
syr.edu
Pan Am 103 Remembrance Service to Be Held Dec. 21
Hendricks Chapel will conduct the annual Pan Am Flight 103 memorial service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2:03 p.m. EST. The service will begin in the chapel’s Noble Room, with attendees then processing to the Place of Remembrance. The service will honor the 270 people, including Syracuse University study...
syr.edu
Rev. Phil Turner to Highlight Local Community as Speaker for 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Reverend Phil Turner of Bethany Baptist Church in Syracuse will serve as featured speaker at the 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University. This year’s theme is “Civil Rights and the City of Syracuse.” Tickets...
