FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Man causes crash, attacks driver in Goodyear because “devil took over him,” police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is in custody after intentionally crashing into another car that had two kids inside and choking the driver after “the devil took over him.” On Thursday, around 6 p.m., Goodyear police officers received a frantic 911 call from a man who said he was involved in a car accident, and the other driver was attacking him. Officers responded to the area of S. Estrella Parkway and Romley Road just south of the MC85 and detained a man, later identified as Jesse Michael Scott.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen and infant dead following crash in Gilbert, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police officials are investigating a crash Kath left two people dead, and sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to a statement released by police, crews responded to a two-car crash to the east of Elliot and Recker Roads shortly after 3:45 p.m.
Police: Driver intentionally crashed into car with 2 kids in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed his car Thursday night into another vehicle that had two child passengers and then attacked their father. Jesse Michael Scott, 36, allegedly admitted to intentionally rear-ending a car because he wanted to "kill" its...
AZFamily
‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
One dead, suspect at large after shooting near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Glendale police are searching for someone they say shot a man to death early Saturday morning near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Mother and teen dead after shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.
fox10phoenix.com
Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police shares update of officer who was shot in the head while on duty
PHOENIX - On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials gave an update on one of their officers, one year after he was shot and badly wounded while on duty. According to initial reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Phoenix PD investigating double shooting near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
At about 5 p.m., police were called to a business near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made
AZFamily
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box
AZFamily
Man accused of shoplifting nearly $2K worth of Legos, bedding from Chandler Target
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged shoplifter is facing charges after police say he stole nearly $2,000 worth of Legos and bedding from a Chandler Target. Police received a call from Target Loss Prevention after 51-year-old Luis Sanchez Jourert reportedly stole Legos and two bedding sets in several incidents from August to October from a store near Frye Road and Chandler Village Drive.
AZFamily
2 Mesa officers recognized for quick response saving bedridden woman, son from fire
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Mesa police officers are being called heroes throughout the department and community after their bravery and quick response during a massive three-story apartment fire earlier this month. They saved two older people inside the complex, including a bedridden woman. Arizona’s Family was the first...
Nationwide Report
32-Year-Old Katherine Adkins Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near 7th Avenue and Grant Street at night. According to the officials, a truck was hit by a car while it was heading south on 7th Avenue.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after shooting outside Rod Wave concert in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) – A man was shot after a fight occurred outside of the Desert Diamond Arena near 91st and Glendale Avenues late Tuesday night. Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., a lot of people left the Rod Wave concert after reports of shots fired. However, officers who were working at the concert confirmed that no shots were fired inside the arena.
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
AZFamily
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
