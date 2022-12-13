ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Man causes crash, attacks driver in Goodyear because “devil took over him,” police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is in custody after intentionally crashing into another car that had two kids inside and choking the driver after “the devil took over him.” On Thursday, around 6 p.m., Goodyear police officers received a frantic 911 call from a man who said he was involved in a car accident, and the other driver was attacking him. Officers responded to the area of S. Estrella Parkway and Romley Road just south of the MC85 and detained a man, later identified as Jesse Michael Scott.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Teen and infant dead following crash in Gilbert, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police officials are investigating a crash Kath left two people dead, and sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to a statement released by police, crews responded to a two-car crash to the east of Elliot and Recker Roads shortly after 3:45 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.
MESA, AZ
Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police shares update of officer who was shot in the head while on duty

PHOENIX - On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials gave an update on one of their officers, one year after he was shot and badly wounded while on duty. According to initial reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
Man accused of shoplifting nearly $2K worth of Legos, bedding from Chandler Target

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged shoplifter is facing charges after police say he stole nearly $2,000 worth of Legos and bedding from a Chandler Target. Police received a call from Target Loss Prevention after 51-year-old Luis Sanchez Jourert reportedly stole Legos and two bedding sets in several incidents from August to October from a store near Frye Road and Chandler Village Drive.
CHANDLER, AZ
Man hospitalized after shooting outside Rod Wave concert in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) – A man was shot after a fight occurred outside of the Desert Diamond Arena near 91st and Glendale Avenues late Tuesday night. Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., a lot of people left the Rod Wave concert after reports of shots fired. However, officers who were working at the concert confirmed that no shots were fired inside the arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
SURPRISE, AZ
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ

