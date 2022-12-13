This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's a safe assumption that it will be mostly parents buying the tickets for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," the latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat. With that in mind, the takeaway from this review is this: The main villain, the Big Bad Wolf, is likely to give any kid under 7 nightmares. (Parents: You may long for the days of teething and sleep regression. This character is scary.)

4 HOURS AGO