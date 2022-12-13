Read full article on original website
Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVOntario (TVO) after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Princess Kate Curtsies to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Hosting for the holidays! Princess Kate celebrated the success of her second annual Christmas concert while also paying respect to her royal in-laws. The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the special event at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday, […]
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries ‘Live to Lead’
Hot on the heels of their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have set a new docuseries with the streamer titled “Live to Lead.”. They will executive produce the series and may also make an appearance in it if the...
22 Super Cool Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 2022 Movie Sets
Not going to lie, this year has felt so long, I fully forgot that some of these came out in 2022!
Chris Harrison Announces New iHeartRadio Podcast 18 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit: ‘It’s Really Heavy’
Chris Harrison is ready to tell all. The former “Bachelor” host, who stepped away from the franchise in 2021 following a highly-publicized controversy, will share his side of the story and “open up like never before” on iHeartRadio’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.”
Steven Spielberg and ‘The Fabelmans’ Production Team on Telling a Deeply Personal Story With Trusted Collaborators
Steven Spielberg wanted to tell a very personal story with “The Fabelmans,” one that was going to leave the Oscar-winning director vulnerable and raw while shooting the semi-autobiographical look at his childhood as a movie-loving kid in Arizona and Northern California. It helped, Spielberg admits, that most of the team on “The Fablemans” were the veterans of several of the filmmaker’s past productions, with some collaborators like editor Michael Kahn beginning their association as far back as 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
Pink Floyd Quietly Release 18 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Era Concerts Onto Streaming Services
As the rock era has moved into old age, a phenomenon has emerged known as the “copyright dump,” where, due to a still vaguely defined European Union law, artists must release recordings before those recordings become 50 years old, or lose the rights to them. This places the...
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish': A serviceable, not stellar sequel
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's a safe assumption that it will be mostly parents buying the tickets for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," the latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat. With that in mind, the takeaway from this review is this: The main villain, the Big Bad Wolf, is likely to give any kid under 7 nightmares. (Parents: You may long for the days of teething and sleep regression. This character is scary.)
‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Become a Box Office Juggernaut. Is $2 Billion Within Reach?
Director James Cameron has been clear about the stakes for his long-delayed sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The science-fiction epic is so expensive, he says, it represents “the worst business case in movie history,” meaning it needs to become one of the three or four top-grossing movies of all time just to break even.
Federica Belletti Awarded BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant
Writer-producer Federica Belletti has been awarded the BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant for her film “Arya.”. The annual prize, now in its fourth year, is awarded to a short film project focusing on wellbeing among 15 to 25-year-olds. More from Variety. Third-year BAFTA Newcomer Belletti, who will receive a...
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Got Judd Apatow Shvitzing With a Blood, Sweat and Tears Cover for Hanukkah
Dave Grohl and songwriter/producer Greg Kurstin lit some candles and marked the first night of Hanukkah with the return of their “Hanukkah Sessions” series, tapping filmmaker Judd Apatow to belt the big opening number. Grohl and Kurstin started the “Hanukkah Sessions” back in 2020 with the aim of...
James Cameron and Jon Landau Honored With Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award
“Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau will receive the Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award. The Society will honor Landau and Cameron at the 13th annual awards ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles. More from Variety.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Producers vs. Buckingham Palace: Spat Intensifies Over Netflix Docuseries
The spat between Buckingham Palace and the producers behind Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries has intensified after it emerged that palace officials not only had an opportunity to comment on the Sussexes’ claims within the show, but tried to obtain footage in advance. The war of...
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller
“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.
