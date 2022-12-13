Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays
SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
KEPR
Local Law Enforcement team up to deliver toys to hospitals across Oregon and Washington
Benton County Wash. — The Umatilla County Sheriffs Office, and local law enforcement, are delivering toys to hospitals across Oregon and Washington this week. The fundraiser is coordinated by Walmart Transportation and local law enforcement agencies across the region, who have been collecting toys since the start of December.
KEPR
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KEPR
Dutch Bros around Tri-Cities partner with Columbia Industries for fundraiser on Friday
Tri-Cities Wash. — Columbia Industries is a source of support and empowerment, and aims to remove barriers for employment for individuals with disabilities and challenges. They provide everything from vocational training and job placement, to providing a center for social inclusion in the CI Community Center. Our local Dutch...
KEPR
Pennsylvania neighborhood picking up the pieces after explosion destroys home
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told WHP's Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
KEPR
Dozens of local Non-Profits seeking funding from community
Tri-Cities Wash. — A local organization is giving the community a new way to support non-profits in our area. 3 Rivers Community Foundation, has been highlighting and helping fund non-profits locally since 1999. The Community Foundation is made up of a variety of separate endowment funds from individuals, families, and charitable organizations. The foundation pools these donations to distribute to local non-profits doing good in the Tri-Cities.
Comments / 0