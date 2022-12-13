ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KEPR

Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays

SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle

A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Dozens of local Non-Profits seeking funding from community

Tri-Cities Wash. — A local organization is giving the community a new way to support non-profits in our area. 3 Rivers Community Foundation, has been highlighting and helping fund non-profits locally since 1999. The Community Foundation is made up of a variety of separate endowment funds from individuals, families, and charitable organizations. The foundation pools these donations to distribute to local non-profits doing good in the Tri-Cities.
TRI-CITIES, WA

