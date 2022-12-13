Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Two suspects in shoplifting and assaulting store employees in Stafford
PHOTOS: Two suspects in shoplifting and assaulting store employees in Stafford. The public’s assistance is needed once more to catch two individuals who have shoplifted and assaulted store staff twice. On December 6th, at approximately 8:58 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a call of a larceny at Old...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Mechanicsville Wawa
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two males pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1:25 am, the two subjects were in the Mechanicsville Wawa convenience store when the male in the gray shirt reached behind the counter and removed a Juul product.
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subjects Breaking Into Vehicles; Recover Stolen Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On December 14 at 2:01 a.m., officers responded to Oyster Reef Place in the Sheffield Links neighborhood for the report of several subjects walking around with flashlights attempting to get into vehicles. Upon officers’ arrival, the subjects fled on foot before getting into a vehicle and...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
fox5dc.com
Bank drive-thru ATM carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County: police
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for two armed suspects they say were caught on camera carjacking a person in their vehicle at a bank's drive-thru ATM window in Prince George's County. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on December 12 at the Wells Fargo Bank in...
Bay Net
State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and;. Reference 22-MSP-048729.
Jailed Kidnapping Suspect In Anne Arundel County Risks It All For Minutes Of Freedom: Sheriff
Freedom was short-lived for an escaped inmate at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center who was able to make a run for it before being quickly picked back up by sheriff's deputies. Reid Taylor Weeks, Sr., 31, is facing new charges after temporarily escaping from custody on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of oil grease in Southern Maryland
A Montgomery County man is charged with stealing used oil grease from restaurants in southern Maryland - estimated to be worth about $3,000.
Teen OD From Vaping Device, Ammunition Stash Probed At Maryland High School
A cache of ammunition and possible teen overdose from a vaping device were being investigated by resource officers at one Maryland High School this week, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.Wednesday, Dec. 14 started off on the wrong foot for SROs, who were called to Lackey High S…
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
Deputies: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Charles Co.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was arrested and charged following an alleged attempted kidnapping in Charles County. According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl was walking home just before 1 p.m. in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf. That is when deputies claim a man began to follow her, yelling out of the window for her to get into his car.
Student Busted With Loaded Magazine At Maryland HS, Handgun Still Missing, Officials Say
A teenager was caught with multiple handgun magazines - including one that was fully loaded - during an investigation by a School Resource Officer in Charles County, according to the sheriff's office.Officials say that at the beginning of the school day on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a School Resource Offi…
Bay Net
Officers Arrest Attempted Kidnapping Suspect In Waldorf, Seeking Additional Victims
WALDORF, Md. – On December 12 at 12:53 p.m., a twelve year old victim was walking home in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf when a man began to follow her in his vehicle and yell out of the window for her to get into his car.
19-year-old Silver Spring man accused of stealing grease from behind restaurants
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A 19-year-old man from Silver Spring was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he was caught stealing grease from behind multiple restaurants. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies were near the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park when they noticed a suspicious car with someone inside at Golden Chicken.
Bay Net
Driver Crashes After Fleeing And Eluding Police In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 13 at 6:09 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf for a traffic violation but the vehicle failed to stop. A short distance later it was involved in an accident...
Bay Net
SERVPRO To Honor Heroic P. G. County Police Officers At First Responder Bowl
LAUREL, Md. – Two Prince George’s County police officers have received a national award for their quick thinking and swift actions in saving the life of a motorist. Corporal Phillip Zonn and Officer First Class Geobani Guerra who will be honored at the annual SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on December 27, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. The officers were selected as part of a nationwide search to recognize the dedication and hard work of our first responders who put their lives on the line every day.
Seems Fishy: Armed Robbers Come Up Empty After Targeting Silver Spring Seafood Spot, Police Say
Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who attempted to rob a seafood business in Montgomery County, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered Karen's Seafood, located in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive, and threatened several patrons inside with a firearm, demanding money around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Montgomery County police.
mocoshow.com
Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
Bay Net
Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
