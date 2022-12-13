ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MD

Comments / 3

 

Bay Net

Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Mechanicsville Wawa

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two males pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1:25 am, the two subjects were in the Mechanicsville Wawa convenience store when the male in the gray shirt reached behind the counter and removed a Juul product.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and;. Reference 22-MSP-048729.
CALIFORNIA, MD
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

Deputies: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Charles Co.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was arrested and charged following an alleged attempted kidnapping in Charles County. According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl was walking home just before 1 p.m. in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf. That is when deputies claim a man began to follow her, yelling out of the window for her to get into his car.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Driver Crashes After Fleeing And Eluding Police In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On December 13 at 6:09 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf for a traffic violation but the vehicle failed to stop. A short distance later it was involved in an accident...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

SERVPRO To Honor Heroic P. G. County Police Officers At First Responder Bowl

LAUREL, Md. – Two Prince George’s County police officers have received a national award for their quick thinking and swift actions in saving the life of a motorist. Corporal Phillip Zonn and Officer First Class Geobani Guerra who will be honored at the annual SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on December 27, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. The officers were selected as part of a nationwide search to recognize the dedication and hard work of our first responders who put their lives on the line every day.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Seems Fishy: Armed Robbers Come Up Empty After Targeting Silver Spring Seafood Spot, Police Say

Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who attempted to rob a seafood business in Montgomery County, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered Karen's Seafood, located in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive, and threatened several patrons inside with a firearm, demanding money around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

