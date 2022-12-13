Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
McMinn County Sheriff warns drivers of roofing nails intentionally dumped on roads
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Sunday night McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy posted a warning for drivers in the area. Sheriff Guy says deputies and TDOT responded to several incidents over the last week regarding large numbers of roofing nails being dumped on local roadways. Sheriff Guy says the deputies...
WTVCFOX
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga firefighters extinguish a structure fire on Dodds Avenue Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue Friday night. The building on fire was an abandoned and condemned structure, according to CFD. CFD says defensive operations were used to put out the flames. There were...
WTVCFOX
Fire guts police department: What was burned, what wasn't in Cohutta Sunday morning
COHUTTA, Ga. — We're getting a clearer picture on Monday of how much damage Sunday morning's fire at the Cohutta, Georgia Police Department caused. The fire destroyed the building that houses Cohutta Police, along with Rhyne & Sons, a private business. No one was hurt, and there's still no...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man hit by vehicle on East 3rd Street Friday night in critical condition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police were advised of a man hit by a vehicle and laying in the middle of the road Friday night around 10:18 p.m. CPD says they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street where they found the man. The vehicle involved in the...
WTVCFOX
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
WTVCFOX
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
WTVCFOX
Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" after Sunday morning fire
COHUTTA, Ga. — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga community leaders help teens and young adults find a job this winter break.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Keeping teens and young adults out of violence is important to Chattanooga Community leaders during winter break. One way that community leaders are doing that is by helping them apply for jobs. Dr. Chris Sands, the Executive Director for Gun Violence and Community Safety, wants to...
WTVCFOX
"This is a crisis:" Critical blood donations for people with Sickle Cell Anemia lacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic disorder that experts say disproportionately impacts those of African American descent. And one Chattanooga pastor says critical blood donations for those with this disorder are seriously lacking. Both the pastor and the President and CEO of Chattanooga's Blood Assurance says...
Comments / 0