Man accused of providing PSP with false ID
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Milton man after he allegedly provided troopers with false identification.
According to PSP, on December 9, around 1:30 a.m., state police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Broadway and Stamm Roads.
PSP says the passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old, Joshua Snyder, of Milton provided a false identification as he had active warrants for his arrest and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Snyder was arrested and taken into custody. Charges have been filed through the district court.
