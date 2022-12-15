UPDATE: Acadiana area schools re-opening Thursday after closure

UPDATE: 12/14/22, 6:30 P.M. Classes will resume Thursday in parishes across Acadiana that were closed Wednesday due to severe weather.

In Iberia Parish, which had the most storm damage, schools will also re-open.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph said none of the district’s 23 campuses sustained any weather-related damage.

She said families impacted by the storm should contact their school’s office.

“Displaced families may be eligible for services under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to replace school uniforms and school supplies for their children,” Joseph said.

ACADIANA, La. ( KLFY ) – The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

LAFAYETTE PARISH — CLOSED

Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.

Willow Charter Academy will be closed.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.

United Christian Academy (Lafayette Campus) will be closed.

Gethsemane Christian Academy will be closed.

Summit Christian Academy (Carencro) will be closed.

First Baptist Christian School (Downtown Lafayette) will be closed.

Unitech Training Academy will be closed.

ESA Lower School will be closed.

ALL FOUR Locations of Sugar 'n Spice Children's Academy will be closed on Wednesday, December 14th.

JCFA Lafayette Charter High School will be closed.

ST. LANDRY PARISH — CLOSED

St. Landry Charter School will be closed.

Opelousas Catholic School will be closed.

EVANGELINE PARISH — CLOSED

ST. MARY PARISH — CLOSED

IBERIA PARISH — CLOSED

Acadiana Christian School (New Iberia) will be closed.

Epiphany Day School (New Iberia) will be closed.

VERMILION PARISH — CLOSED

Excelsior College Preparatory School (Abbeville) will be closed.

ACADIA PARISH — CLOSED

Notre Dame High School (Crowley) will be closed

will be closed Rayne Catholic School will be closed.

ST. MARTIN PARISH — CLOSED

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — CLOSED

DIOCESE OF LAFAYETTE-CLOSED

LSU — CLOSED

LSU Eunice — CLOSED

