UPDATE: Acadiana area schools re-opening Thursday after closure
UPDATE: 12/14/22, 6:30 P.M. Classes will resume Thursday in parishes across Acadiana that were closed Wednesday due to severe weather.
In Iberia Parish, which had the most storm damage, schools will also re-open.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph said none of the district’s 23 campuses sustained any weather-related damage.
She said families impacted by the storm should contact their school’s office.
“Displaced families may be eligible for services under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to replace school uniforms and school supplies for their children,” Joseph said.
ACADIANA, La. ( KLFY ) – The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.Severe weather threat and flash flooding risk tonight through Wednesday morning
LAFAYETTE PARISH — CLOSED
- Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.
- Willow Charter Academy will be closed.
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
- Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
- United Christian Academy (Lafayette Campus) will be closed.
- Gethsemane Christian Academy will be closed.
- Summit Christian Academy (Carencro) will be closed.
- First Baptist Christian School (Downtown Lafayette) will be closed.
- Unitech Training Academy will be closed.
- ESA Lower School will be closed.
- ALL FOUR Locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy will be closed on Wednesday, December 14th.
- JCFA Lafayette Charter High School will be closed.
ST. LANDRY PARISH — CLOSED
- St. Landry Charter School will be closed.
- Opelousas Catholic School will be closed.
EVANGELINE PARISH — CLOSED
ST. MARY PARISH — CLOSED
IBERIA PARISH — CLOSED
- Acadiana Christian School (New Iberia) will be closed.
- Epiphany Day School (New Iberia) will be closed.
VERMILION PARISH — CLOSED
- Excelsior College Preparatory School (Abbeville) will be closed.
ACADIA PARISH — CLOSED
- Notre Dame High School (Crowley) will be closed
- Rayne Catholic School will be closed.
ST. MARTIN PARISH — CLOSED
JEFF DAVIS PARISH — CLOSED
DIOCESE OF LAFAYETTE-CLOSED
LSU — CLOSED
LSU — CLOSED

LSU Eunice — CLOSED

