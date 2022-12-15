ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Acadiana area schools re-opening Thursday after closure

By Seth Linscombe
 5 days ago

UPDATE: 12/14/22, 6:30 P.M. Classes will resume Thursday in parishes across Acadiana that were closed Wednesday due to severe weather.

In Iberia Parish, which had the most storm damage, schools will also re-open.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph said none of the district’s 23 campuses sustained any weather-related damage.

She said families impacted by the storm should contact their school’s office.

“Displaced families may be eligible for services under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to replace school uniforms and school supplies for their children,” Joseph said.

ACADIANA, La. ( KLFY ) – The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Severe weather threat and flash flooding risk tonight through Wednesday morning

LAFAYETTE PARISH — CLOSED

  • Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.
  • Willow Charter Academy will be closed.
  • Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
  • Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
  • United Christian Academy (Lafayette Campus) will be closed.
  • Gethsemane Christian Academy will be closed.
  • Summit Christian Academy (Carencro) will be closed.
  • First Baptist Christian School (Downtown Lafayette) will be closed.
  • Unitech Training Academy will be closed.
  • ESA Lower School will be closed.
  • ALL FOUR Locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy will be closed on Wednesday, December 14th.
  • JCFA Lafayette Charter High School will be closed.

ST. LANDRY PARISH — CLOSED

  • St. Landry Charter School will be closed.
  • Opelousas Catholic School will be closed.

EVANGELINE PARISH — CLOSED

ST. MARY PARISH — CLOSED

IBERIA PARISH — CLOSED

  • Acadiana Christian School (New Iberia) will be closed.
  • Epiphany Day School (New Iberia) will be closed.

VERMILION PARISH — CLOSED

  • Excelsior College Preparatory School (Abbeville) will be closed.

ACADIA PARISH — CLOSED

  • Notre Dame High School (Crowley) will be closed
  • Rayne Catholic School will be closed.

ST. MARTIN PARISH — CLOSED

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — CLOSED

DIOCESE OF LAFAYETTE-CLOSED

LSU — CLOSED

LSU Eunice — CLOSED

