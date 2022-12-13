ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Fired After Second Alleged Theft

Samuel Brinton, the energy official for the Biden administration now accused of stealing multiple pieces of luggage from airports, has reportedly been fired by the Department of Energy. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BNA Police seize roughly 18 pounds of marijuana inbound from Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Airport Police officers arrested two men late Wednesday night after marijuana was discovered in their luggage at BNA. According to the arrest affidavit, K-9 Havoc and his handler were on a “blind run” of luggage coming off a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas, NV. Airport Police know Las Vegas to be a common source of incoming narcotics to Nashville. Havoc picked up the scent of marijuana coming from a piece of blue luggage and the strong odor of Febreze inside a green luggage case.
NASHVILLE, TN

