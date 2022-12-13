ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

3rd man arrested in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOIXZ_0jhPfbow00

TISBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a third man believed to be involved in an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last month , according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Romane Andre Clayton, a 21-year-old Jamaican national, was taken into custody Friday in Connecticut and charged with accessory after the fact.

The robbery happened back in November , when three men armed with handguns forced their way into the Rockland Trust Bank wearing matching masks resembling elderly men.

One of the suspects forced a banker employee to open the bank’s vault at gunpoint, according to prosecutors.

Rollins said the suspects stole more than $39,000 from the bank before binding the employees with duct tape and zip ties. The suspects then took off in one of the bank employee’s vehicles.

Officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned in a nearby parking lot, where it is believed the suspects hopped into another car.

Detectives identified Clayton as a suspect after he was seen in surveillance footage arriving at the ferry terminal less than an hour after the robbery, according to prosecutors.

RELATED: New Hampshire man charged in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

The surveillance footage showed Clayton driving a sedan off the ferry and into the parking lot. Rollins said Clayton parked the sedan before hopping back onto the ferry and leaving the island.

Surveillance footage later captured the suspects, including Omar Johnson, hopping into the vehicle Clayton left behind and boarding a ferry.

Johnson, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested less than a week after the robbery during a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut.

Rollins said officers found paperwork inside Johnson’s car from a bank in Connecticut that reflected several cash deposits and a money transfer to Jamaica.

The 32-year-old was initially charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy. Johnson has also since been federally charged with armed bank robbery.

MORE: 2 men facing federal charges in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

Miquel Antonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, Massachusetts, was apprehended a few days after the robbery. Jones has since been charged with armed bank robbery and accessory after the fact.

Jones was identified as a suspect after detectives found “a significant amount of evidence connected to the robbery” on a farm in Tisbury where he worked, according to prosecutors.

That evidence included plastic consistent with a white mask, scraps of nylon, paper money bands and walkie-talkie parts that all appeared to have been burned in a recent fire. Rollins said two handguns were also found buried nearby.

Jones and Johnson remain in custody, while Clayton is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

The robbery remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tisbury Police Department at (508) 696-4240 or Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dustin Shaw at (508) 693-0545.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy