Gvardiol shines at World Cup as Croatia wins 3rd-place match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Josko Gvardiol made a play to be Croatia’s next go-to guy in what may have been Luka Modric’s final World Cup match. Modric has been the key player for Croatia for more than a decade but he is now 37. Modric was again central to Croatia’s 2-1 victory over Morocco for third place but it was the 20-year-old Gvardiol that stepped up from the back. Gvardiol scored one goal and played in defense like a veteran rather than someone who was still the age of a high school student when Croatia lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final. He was named player of the match against Morocco.
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth. The World Cup final between defending champion France and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday at Lusail Stadium.
Deschamps, France feeling ‘alone’ ahead of World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps says he knows most neutrals want Argentina to win the World Cup final to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from soccer’s biggest tournament. In fact Deschamps appreciates some people in France hope that happens as well because of Messi’s popularity in soccer. Deschamps says “I’m fine being alone in the world — that doesn’t bother me.” It feels like Deschamps and France have been up against it throughout a tournament which started with the squad being hit by many injuries and is finishing with a virus sweeping through the camp to affect preparations for the final. France is looking to retain the title.
How Argentina can beat France in the World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stands on the brink of a long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal as Argentina faces defending champions France in the final. But having experienced defeat in the final of 2014 in Brazil when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany through extra time the 35-year-old Messi knows all too well the pain of having his World Cup dreams shattered. If Argentina is to win the tournament for the first time since 1986 it will likely come down to Messi, concentration and support from the fans.
EXPLAINER: Why are Argentines such ardent World Cup fans?
Argentina arguably has the World Cup’s most fervent fans. They are known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. The country’s history of success at the World Cup is rivaled by few. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and lost in the final three times. This fervor will only grow as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against defending champion France in Sunday’s final in Qatar. Argentines take pride in the intensity and they are proud to be known for it around the world. Argentines care deeply about soccer and they are among the best in the world at it.
World Cup: Morocco and Croatia face off in the one match no team wants to play
Your team has just lost in the semifinal at a World Cup. You’re understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been. After a month-long stay ends in a devastating defeat, you’re looking forward to going back home to see family and friends but, instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.
Argentina fans adopt ‘Muchachos’ as their World Cup anthem
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — “Muchachos” has become a hugely popular unofficial anthem of Argentine fans at the World Cup. The song was written by a fan and includes references to soccer greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. It also mentions rival Brazil and the soldiers who fought in the Falklands war. Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982. Argentina fan Fernando Romero wrote the song. He says “I felt that Diego was with us and I liked the idea of including him in a song that we could sing with the people.” Argentina will face France on Sunday in the World Cup final.
The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is the biggest marketplace in soccer. Perform well in front of a global audience and chances are that Europe’s leading clubs will soon come calling. And with the transfer window opening in January Qatar has been the perfect opportunity for emerging players to boost their prospects of a big move. Here are five players who could spark transfer interest after the World Cup.
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has described this World Cup as the best ever. What remains to be seen is the true impact of its unprecedented scheduling in midseason. The Qatar event is being staged in November and December for the first time in the World Cup’s 92-year history. The aftermath will worry Europe’s biggest soccer clubs. Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic says “we are exhausted. Many of us will be exhausted when we come back to our clubs.” The disruption caused by staging the World Cup during the European season has long been a bone of contention. Leagues crammed their schedules before the tournament and will be even more congested afterwards.
A-League Melbourne derby abandoned after fans invade pitch, injuring goalkeeper
An A-League derby match in Australia was abandoned after fans invaded the pitch, injuring a goalkeeper in an ugly scene on Saturday. Video shows chaos erupting after a flare landed on the pitch, with fans pouring onto the field and surrounding match official Alex King and Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover.
Infantino gives FIFA wish list of new and revamped events
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has shared his wish list to create and revamp games and events under the soccer body’s control. They include a 32-team men’s Club World Cup in 2025, a new version of the tournament for women and national teams from different continents playing each other more often between World Cups. Some of the ideas are not new but the debate and announcement in Qatar two days before the World Cup final still caught soccer officials in Europe by surprise. Infantino says “we will now consult on all of these topics and then elaborate on all the details.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls the death of migrant workers a ‘tragedy’
FIFA president Gianni Infantino told reporters that “every person dying is one person too many” when asked about the death of migrant workers. Infantino, the boss of soccer’s world governing body, was speaking to reporters in a press conference in Doha, Qatar, on Friday when he was asked to clarify how many workers had lost their lives in making the World Cup happen in Qatar.
