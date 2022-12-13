Read full article on original website
gotowncrier.com
E’Zaria Adams Setting Basketball Records At Palm Beach Central
E’Zaria Adams, a senior at Palm Beach Central High School, has gone where no other basketball player in school history has gone before. According to Bruce Gaffney, head coach of the girls varsity basketball team, Adams is the first basketball player — girl or boy — in school history to score more than 1,000 points in her high school career. This has made her the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
Vote: Did Miami Central fumble on this play vs. American Heritage in Florida state championship?
Here's another reason why video replay is becoming increasingly appealing for high school football championships
Miami Central makes national championship claim
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Hoisting yet another state championship trophy over their heads was just one mission for Miami Central, but it wasn’t the ultimate goal. The Rockets’ sights were set higher. They believe they made their case as national champions. Central ended any doubts about who was ...
Miami Central High defensive end Rueben Bain wins 2022 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy
MIAMI - Congratulations to Miami Central High defensive end Rueben Bain, who is the winner of the 2022 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy is awarded to the player who stood a cut above the rest. The four finalists were: Rueben Bain, a defensive end out of Miami Central High School Brandon Innis, a wide receiver out of American Heritage High School Edwin Joseph, a wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna High SchoolNathaniel Joseph, a wide receiver out of Miami Edison High School Bain, rose to the occasion in his senior season, recording almost double his sacks and tackles from his...
thewestsidegazette.com
2022 Football State Championships in Fort Lauderdale: Know Before You Go
To be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Dec. 15-17 2022 Florida High School Football State Championships – DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Class 3M State Championship, 7 p.m. o Homestead vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) Friday, December 16. Class 3S State Championship, 1 p.m. o...
Statement Week: Miami can join rare company today with two five-star offensive line commits in the same class
Later today, five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will make his commitment. Okunlola will announce his college decision at Thayer Academy at 4 p.m. EST and choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama, and Michigan State. Miami currently leads on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. If Okunlola commits to UM, he would help form...
Click10.com
Miami man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
MIAMI – A Miami man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week. According to officials, Pierre Hanna purchased the winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie located at 3275 Southwest 22nd St. in Miami. Hanna chose to receive his winnings as...
WSVN-TV
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
palmcoastobserver.com
Kenny was born in Carrollton, Georgia and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Kenny was born in Carrollton, Georgia and grew up in Miami, Florida. At a young age, Kenny and his brother, Ronnie joined the Boys Club where they learned how to play football. They both had a passion and a gift for the sport and Kenny ended up being a star halfback on the Miami Edison High School football team. In his senior year (1961) Kenny was awarded a full scholarship to play football at Arkansas State University. It was at Arkansas State that he met and later married his wife, Linda. They moved back to Miami after he graduated college and had 2 children, Mark and Amy.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United States
Miami is the least affordable city in the United States, according to CNBC. The median household income is $44,581. And the average home price is $610k. However, the percentage of income required to afford a home in Miami is approximately 87%.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Miami New Times
Mayor Suarez Misstates Poll Findings, Declares Miami "Best City in U.S."
Perhaps the top job skill required for any credible mayoral hopeful is "Expertise in Horn Tooting." Here in Miami, we're fortunate to have a keen practitioner of that indelicate art in the form of Mayor Francis Suarez, who seldom misses an opportunity to toot, toot, toot for the home team.
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
cw34.com
Cool front moving in bringing weather changes
A mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Thursday. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Due to a persistent Northeast swell, an elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory in effect for boaters. Seas 4-6 feet along the Palm Beach County Coast and 6-8...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT
MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills Outlet in Miami: Florida's Largest Outlet
Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet mall in the United States, and one of the best places to shop in Miami. It is located 40 minutes from Miami and has more than 300 stores including eight department stores (such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, all in their outlet format).
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 2 injured in Lauderdale Lakes rollover crash; Oakland Park Blvd. shut down near NW 47th Ter.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two people have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Lauderdale Lakes that has led authorities to shut down Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
