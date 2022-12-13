ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Livingston Parish on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Jaxen Joseph Ray, 18, of Denham Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on LA...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, December 15. EMS joined BRPD on South-I110 near Harding Blvd. after hearing about a man down. Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed that one person was dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on Boardwalk Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Boardwalk Drive on Dec. 14 around 11 a.m. and found Sedrick Lewis, 37, had been shot after a fight. The suspect, now identified as Maurice Mallory, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mallory was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police officer, suspect reportedly exchange gunfire

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reportedly began an investigation into an exchange of gunfire between a Gonzales Police officer and a suspected driver of a car that flipped on a road near Hwy. 30 late Dec. 14. According to an initial police statement, the officer found a Corvette flipped in...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning. Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m. No other details are available. This is a developing story. Please...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

