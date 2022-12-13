FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Driver killed on I-110 when passing vehicle shot at him early Friday morning, police say
18-year-old man dies after slamming into oncoming truck, State Police say
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
Man, 2 children hurt after massive apartment fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight
Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash, troopers say
LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car
VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say
Early morning shooting on interstate leaves 1 dead, officials say
LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old
Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead
Chase ends when stolen vehicle crashes into car wash dumpster, deputies say
Officials confirm one dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting on I-110 early Friday
Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested
One dead, another hurt after car struck people walking along Florida Boulevard
Gonzales Police officer, suspect reportedly exchange gunfire
UPDATE: Arrest made after man found dead near I-10 frontage road
Officials identify motorcyclist killed on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0