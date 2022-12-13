Dead whale washes ashore at Rockaway Beach in Queens
A dead whale washed ashore Tuesday morning at Rockaway Beach in Queens. Surfers first spotted the almost 30-foot whale near 73rd Street. Video from Newscopter 7 showed the efforts to remove the beached whale. It is unclear what caused its death. MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19
The "tripledemic" of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise this holiday season, leaving many wondering which virus they've caught. Here's how to tell the difference:---------- * More Queens news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 0