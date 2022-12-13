ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Dead whale washes ashore at Rockaway Beach in Queens

A dead whale washed ashore Tuesday morning at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Surfers first spotted the almost 30-foot whale near 73rd Street.

Video from Newscopter 7 showed the efforts to remove the beached whale.

It is unclear what caused its death.

