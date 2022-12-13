Read full article on original website
The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend
"This is not a forecast," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said, "but let me show you the most aggressive model."
WHSV
Expect black ice on roads in the Valley tonight
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to watch for black ice and refreezing tonight and early tomorrow morning. Many roads are damp which can lead to refreezing and black ice as surface temperatures drop below freezing. Drivers are asked to use caution around bridges and overpasses, which tend to freeze first.
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
WSET
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
fox5dc.com
Icy Thursday across DC region slows commutes, delays schools
WASHINGTON - A major ice storm that moved across the D.C. region Thursday morning created slippery driving conditions and prompted numerous schools to cancel or delay their opening times in what was the first real taste of winter this season. The winter weather system began moving in during the overnight...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Rain, some ice Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system brings cold rain and some freezing rain to Southwest and Central Virginia Thursday. Freezing rain is most likely north of I-64 and at higher elevations in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley. Ice accumulations will generally be light with totals of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in portions of Highland County and the Shenandoah Valley. Slick spots may develop.
Augusta Free Press
White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’
With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”. Other people worry snow and...
wsvaonline.com
VDOT preparing for ice storm
The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s mobilizing inclement weather equipment and resources ahead of tonight’s winter weather. Although a wide swath of northern Virginia is under an Ice Storm Warning beginning at 7 o’clock this evening through late Thursday, VDOT won’t begin treating roads with sand and salt until today’s rain transitions to freezing rain and sleet as forecasted. They say pretreating roads prematurely will cause the ice melting solutions to just wash away.
WSLS
YOUR PHOTOS | Check out these photos of icy weather across Central, Southwest Virginia
As a mixture of rain and freezing rain continues to sweep through much of Central and Southwest Virginia, you guys have sent in some awesome pictures of icy weather conditions in your area!. Want the chance to see your photos on TV or on our social media platforms? Send them...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
fox5dc.com
2.5 million DC area residents to travel over end-of-year holidays; gas prices lowest since 2021
WASHINGTON - End-of-year-travel around the nation's capital is picking back up in a major way and it comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level since 2021. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season. This is expected to be an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to 2021.
Inside Nova
Winter weather closings and delays Thursday, Dec. 15
A list of Northern Virginia closings, cancellations and delays due to wintry weather in the forecast. --- Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but the day will will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely. --- Fairfax County Public Schools...
Threat of wintry mix by Thursday morning in central Virginia
Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities
The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING!. Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities and upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Watch for late tonight through Thursday afternoon. That watch has since been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of 1:50 PM on Wednesday.
