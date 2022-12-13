Read full article on original website
Consumers Energy looking to buy land for solar energy plants
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- “This year, Consumers Energy made a major commitment to clean energy,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. Wheeler said the goal of the company’s new clean energy plan is to expand solar energy across the state. This 20-year blueprint was put together to help meet Michigan’s changing energy needs. “By 2040 within […]
Americajr.com
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semitrucks and the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semitrucks outside of California.
Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
WILX-TV
Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
Whitmer: Grants awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan homes, rentals
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to support the construction of 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the number of housing units for residents in six counties.The funding comes from the Missing Middle program, which is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). This program uses federal resources from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide funding to developers investing, constructing, and rehabbing properties.According to a news release from the governor's office, the awarded grants will reduce the cost the renter or buyer will have to pay. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to...
WLUC
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational marijuana dropped to $95.12 per oz. in November. It is a 50% decrease from last year’s price of $191 per ounce. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Co-owner Logan Stauber said...
Food banks in MI struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table.
EITC boost, retirement tax repeal: Whitmer eyes priorities for first few months of 2023
LANSING, MI — Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and repealing taxes on retirees’ pensions might end up being two of the first things tackled in the first six months of 2023, if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has anything to say about it. Democrats will lead both the Michigan...
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year
In a wide-ranging, end of the year roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “optimistic” about the upcoming legislative session with a new Democratic majority. She spoke about a variety of issues, from embracing government transparency reform to supporting the idea of Michigan becoming an early voting state. It has been […] The post Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
Michigan chosen for federal pilot program to improve child welfare system
Michigan will be a pilot for a national test program that aims to reform the country's child welfare system, state officials said Friday, after the state has sought for 15 years to fix problems. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is one of eight states chosen to participate...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
Up North Voice
Winter pruning tips for healthier trees
REGION – It’s easy to think that yardwork is over during snow season, but there’s a perfect winter task waiting if you’re itching to get outdoors – pruning. Pruning is more than just giving your trees and shrubs a trim. Sure, whacking branch ends off will make a tree neater, but a bit of technique will help ensure its health and vitality. Pruning removes damaged or sick parts of trees and can stimulate new growth and fruit production.
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
WILX-TV
69 Michigan water systems awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award by CDC
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Friday that 69 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill demands 100% transition to green energy by 2035
If zero is the most dangerous number in government, House Bill 6524 shows that 100% isn’t far off. House Bill 6524 of 2022, proposed on Nov. 29 by Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, shows the dangers of an all-or-nothing mindset in government. Rabhi, the House minority floor leader, proposed a bill that would, according to MichiganVotes.org:
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
