AFD: Second victim dies after residential structure fire Dec. 10 on N. Fairfield; 1 in ICU

The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) announced Tuesday that a second victim in a residential fire over the weekend has died, and a third victim remains hospitalized.

"We have been notified that one of the two victims taken to Lubbock UMC has died. The other victim remains in ICU at this time. There were three total occupants in the fire – two females and one male. The male is the only one to survive," AFD Community Liaison Jeff Justus said in a news release. "Our thoughts & prayers are with the family members in this difficult time."

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at about 2:11 a.m., Amarillo fire crews responded to the 1600 block of North Fairfield on reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire showing from the front side of a single-family residence.

Firefighters worked immediately to control the fire with a front-side transitional attack, or attacking the fire from an exterior position. Once the flames were controlled, a crew entered the front door to begin a search for anyone still inside, AFD said.

Of the three total occupants, one person had been able to get out of the structure, and two more were removed by fire crews ― one from the front side and one from the rear of the home.

Two of the occupants were taken to different local hospitals, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and BSA Amarillo. One of the occupants did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The Fire Marshal's Office said in a Facebook post that they were investigating the fire. "The fire started in the living room and will be undetermined with no criminal intent," the post read. "Please check electrical appliances for any damage or signs of overheating. Extension cords should never be used with appliances in the house. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Be careful everyone."

Initially a first-alarm response, a second alarm (two additional fire trucks) was requested at 2:25 a.m. Eight fire trucks and 26 firefighters were on the scene, with the fire deemed under control by 2:31 a.m.