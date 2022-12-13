ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

AFD: Second victim dies after residential structure fire Dec. 10 on N. Fairfield; 1 in ICU

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) announced Tuesday that a second victim in a residential fire over the weekend has died, and a third victim remains hospitalized.

"We have been notified that one of the two victims taken to Lubbock UMC has died. The other victim remains in ICU at this time. There were three total occupants in the fire – two females and one male. The male is the only one to survive," AFD Community Liaison Jeff Justus said in a news release. "Our thoughts & prayers are with the family members in this difficult time."

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at about 2:11 a.m., Amarillo fire crews responded to the 1600 block of North Fairfield on reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire showing from the front side of a single-family residence.

Firefighters worked immediately to control the fire with a front-side transitional attack, or attacking the fire from an exterior position. Once the flames were controlled, a crew entered the front door to begin a search for anyone still inside, AFD said.

Of the three total occupants, one person had been able to get out of the structure, and two more were removed by fire crews ― one from the front side and one from the rear of the home.

Two of the occupants were taken to different local hospitals, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and BSA Amarillo. One of the occupants did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The Fire Marshal's Office said in a Facebook post that they were investigating the fire. "The fire started in the living room and will be undetermined with no criminal intent," the post read. "Please check electrical appliances for any damage or signs of overheating. Extension cords should never be used with appliances in the house. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Be careful everyone."

Initially a first-alarm response, a second alarm (two additional fire trucks) was requested at 2:25 a.m. Eight fire trucks and 26 firefighters were on the scene, with the fire deemed under control by 2:31 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Second Person Dies From Amarillo House Fire

A second person has died from injuries sustained from a housefire in Amarillo, over the weekend. The blaze happened at North Fairfield and Northwest 16th Avenue. Three people were in the home. One woman died on scene. While the other two were taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Amarillo fire...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 person dead after house fire in Amarillo over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield this weekend resulting one person dead. According to officials, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at around 2:11 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield. When they arrived, crews found heavy fire showing...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Canyon Fire Department faces critical hiring problems

The Canyon Fire Department is facing some critical hiring problems, according to City of Canyon Fire Chief Dennis Gwyn. According to Gwyn, the 2021 SAFER Grant that they applied for in order to hire six additional full-time fire fighters has not yet been awarded. The department actually needs nine to get to 24-hour staffing, as the number of calls increase.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Robbing The Dead

Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a person who burglarized a barn on December 7th. The barn is located at Farm-to-Market Road 214. Large hand tools were taken including welders, cordless tools, and large hand tools were taken while the family was attending a funeral for a relative. A 2013 GMC Pickup was also taken.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes agreement for SE 10th Avenue improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the Amarillo City Council meeting on Tuesday, city officials voted unanimously in favor of a professional services agreement for street improvements in northeast Amarillo. According to the published agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for an amount “not to exceed $694,100.00.” The agreement […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy