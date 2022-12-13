ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Five local school boards targeted by right-wing group

(Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the school district's community in New Jersey . It is in Stewartsville.) Laura Choi is a school board member for the Greenwich Township School District in Stewartsville, New Jersey. She’s watched as the state implemented broadly inclusive transgender student-rights policies, added Asian American history studies and adopted a new sex education program.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Timeline: The controversy over Sanjay Gupta's resignation

A look at the series of events surrounding the resignation of Sanjay Gupta, former dean of the Broad School of Business at MSU:. April 22: The MSU Broad College of Business MBA program hosts a year-end "Gatsby Gala" at The Studio at 414, off-campus. April 23: Two associate deans at...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
