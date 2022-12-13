Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Detroit News
MSU faculty, students criticize planned portrait unveiling of former President Simon
Michigan State University faculty and students on Friday balked at the university's plans to honor the legacy of former President Lou Anna Simon, the first woman to lead the school who stepped down amid the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, with a reception and portrait unveiling. During the public comment...
WATCH: Tom Izzo teaches Audrey Dahlgren how to properly shoot a free throw
Did Izzo's teaching help Dahlgren make the shot, or did she put up an air ball? Watch the clip to find out.
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
abc12.com
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
lansingcitypulse.com
Five local school boards targeted by right-wing group
(Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the school district's community in New Jersey . It is in Stewartsville.) Laura Choi is a school board member for the Greenwich Township School District in Stewartsville, New Jersey. She’s watched as the state implemented broadly inclusive transgender student-rights policies, added Asian American history studies and adopted a new sex education program.
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Detroit News
Timeline: The controversy over Sanjay Gupta's resignation
A look at the series of events surrounding the resignation of Sanjay Gupta, former dean of the Broad School of Business at MSU:. April 22: The MSU Broad College of Business MBA program hosts a year-end "Gatsby Gala" at The Studio at 414, off-campus. April 23: Two associate deans at...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants
NEW YORK — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called...
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
With COVID, flu and RSV cases on the rise, medical professionals say vaccines are your best line of defense
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's being called a "tripledemic." Three respiratory illnesses, all with rising cases over the last few weeks. And as holiday gatherings approach, experts recommend taking the proper safety precautions to keep everyone from getting sick. "We're averaging about 66 cases a day," says Amy Shears,...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
