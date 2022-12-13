Read full article on original website
Bernard Yon
3d ago
My eyes and ears were open because i told who i seen and what i heard A person or place or thing might be anywhere at anytime I might be anywhere at anytime A crime writes a check your freedom especially your life should not be able to cash God is good The Devil is an liar Amen Hallelujah Peace be still period
WIS-TV
Columbia police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for multiple charges which include two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine & two counts of distribution of marijuana. According to the Columbia Police Department, 50-year-old Lontre Wise was arrested after narcotics officers...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
WRDW-TV
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
WIS-TV
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
abccolumbia.com
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for theft suspect
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft. Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street. The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up...
Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs
NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
WMBF
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old student is in custody after deputies say they gave another student a marijuana edible. A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the student was experiencing effects from an edible marijuana cereal...
WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
WIS-TV
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
Murder Suspect Arrested after Standoff in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta. Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on the 100 block of Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety […]
Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
wach.com
Columbia Police investigating deadly shooting at Lorick Circle
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Lorick Circle. Officials responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area Friday morning. They say they found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to the hospital. Stay with WACH FOX News as we continue to follow this developing story.
WRDW-TV
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
WIS-TV
“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief George Adams defended his son, Grant Adams, who is out of jail tonight after being charged with homicide by child abuse. Police say he was arrested yesterday following the death of a two-year-old on November 25, 2022, a child who...
Person dies following crash in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Edgefield County. Troopers say the incident happened on Friday, December 16, at 11:45 p.m. The driver of a car was traveling north on Yonce Pond Rd, 1.8 miles south of Johnston, attempting to elude law enforcement, lost control of the vehicle, went […]
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
