Newberry, SC

Bernard Yon
3d ago

My eyes and ears were open because i told who i seen and what i heard A person or place or thing might be anywhere at anytime I might be anywhere at anytime A crime writes a check your freedom especially your life should not be able to cash God is good The Devil is an liar Amen Hallelujah Peace be still period

WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for multiple charges which include two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine & two counts of distribution of marijuana. According to the Columbia Police Department, 50-year-old Lontre Wise was arrested after narcotics officers...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for theft suspect

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft. Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street. The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs

NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Murder Suspect Arrested after Standoff in North Augusta

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta. Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on the 100 block of Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police investigating deadly shooting at Lorick Circle

Columbia Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Lorick Circle. Officials responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area Friday morning. They say they found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to the hospital. Stay with WACH FOX News as we continue to follow this developing story.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Person dies following crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Edgefield County. Troopers say the incident happened on Friday, December 16, at 11:45 p.m. The driver of a car was traveling north on Yonce Pond Rd, 1.8 miles south of Johnston, attempting to elude law enforcement, lost control of the vehicle, went […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

