Tennessee State

SFGate

‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs

SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.”
SFGate

Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVOntario (TVO) after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote.
Sourcing Journal

How Texworld Evolution NYC is Taking its Winter 2023 Edition to New Heights

Texworld Evolution NYC is back and bigger than ever. The Winter Edition event, held Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, is meant to connect global manufacturers and suppliers to the U.S. market, ultimately creating more opportunities to help the textile community. Since its inception in 2006, Texworld NYC has served as a place of inspiration for designers, buyers and industry professionals with exclusive trend forecasts and educational seminars hosted by leading industry professionals. The 2023 event continues that philosophy with an expanded scope. Texworld NYC now features four co-located shows at the event, including Texworld...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Federica Belletti Awarded BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant

Writer-producer Federica Belletti has been awarded the BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant for her film “Arya.”. The annual prize, now in its fourth year, is awarded to a short film project focusing on wellbeing among 15 to 25-year-olds. More from Variety. Third-year BAFTA Newcomer Belletti, who will receive a...
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Amber Heard Settles Johnny Depp Suit With ‘No Restrictions or Gags With Respect to My Voice’

Amber Heard has reached a settlement with Johnny Depp that will keep their contentious defamation case from moving forward on appeal. Heard announced the settlement on Instagram Monday, Dec. 19, writing, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.”
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Motion Picture Association Hires Pamela Corante as Global Communications VP

The Motion Picture Association, the trade organization repping Hollywood studios, has appointed Pamela Corante as VP of global communications. In her new role, Corante will liaise for the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a group that seeks to protect the legal ecosystem for creative content, as well as the Trusted Partner Network, the MPA’s industry-wide film and television content security initiative.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

DOJ Preps Charges Against Former ABC News Producer

More than seven months after ABC producer James Gordon Meek was the subject of a dramatic Federal Bureau of Investigation raid, an indictment is being prepared by the Department of Justice to present to a grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The FBI had been tracking Meek for suspected criminal activity unrelated to his work as a journalist long before the April 27 raid, according to those sources as well as two others. Additionally, new details have emerged surrounding the matter. Rolling Stone has learned that the FBI seized nearly a dozen electronic devices belonging to the Emmy-winning investigative journalist during the predawn raid of his Arlington, Virginia, home, after which Meek abruptly resigned from ABC via email.
FLORIDA STATE

