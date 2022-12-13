Read full article on original website
Pink Floyd Quietly Release 18 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Era Concerts Onto Streaming Services
As the rock era has moved into old age, a phenomenon has emerged known as the “copyright dump,” where, due to a still vaguely defined European Union law, artists must release recordings before those recordings become 50 years old, or lose the rights to them. This places the...
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.”
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new doc slammed by experts: They're 'only given a platform' due to prince's DNA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary about "inspiring leaders" was criticized by royal experts in a new interview with Fox News Digital.
James Cameron and Jon Landau Honored With Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award
“Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau will receive the Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award. The Society will honor Landau and Cameron at the 13th annual awards ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles. More from Variety.
Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVOntario (TVO) after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote.
How Texworld Evolution NYC is Taking its Winter 2023 Edition to New Heights
Texworld Evolution NYC is back and bigger than ever. The Winter Edition event, held Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, is meant to connect global manufacturers and suppliers to the U.S. market, ultimately creating more opportunities to help the textile community. Since its inception in 2006, Texworld NYC has served as a place of inspiration for designers, buyers and industry professionals with exclusive trend forecasts and educational seminars hosted by leading industry professionals. The 2023 event continues that philosophy with an expanded scope. Texworld NYC now features four co-located shows at the event, including Texworld...
Chris Harrison Announces New iHeartRadio Podcast 18 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit: ‘It’s Really Heavy’
Chris Harrison is ready to tell all. The former “Bachelor” host, who stepped away from the franchise in 2021 following a highly-publicized controversy, will share his side of the story and “open up like never before” on iHeartRadio’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.”
Federica Belletti Awarded BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant
Writer-producer Federica Belletti has been awarded the BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant for her film “Arya.”. The annual prize, now in its fourth year, is awarded to a short film project focusing on wellbeing among 15 to 25-year-olds. More from Variety. Third-year BAFTA Newcomer Belletti, who will receive a...
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
‘Book Club 2’ Trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Jet to Italy for Bachelorette Party
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen embark on the Italian bachelorette party of your dreams in the first trailer for “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”. The sequel, in which the gals appear to be reading “The Alchemist,” take their book club to Europe after Fonda’s character...
Amber Heard Settles Johnny Depp Suit With ‘No Restrictions or Gags With Respect to My Voice’
Amber Heard has reached a settlement with Johnny Depp that will keep their contentious defamation case from moving forward on appeal. Heard announced the settlement on Instagram Monday, Dec. 19, writing, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.”
Motion Picture Association Hires Pamela Corante as Global Communications VP
The Motion Picture Association, the trade organization repping Hollywood studios, has appointed Pamela Corante as VP of global communications. In her new role, Corante will liaise for the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a group that seeks to protect the legal ecosystem for creative content, as well as the Trusted Partner Network, the MPA’s industry-wide film and television content security initiative.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Producers vs. Buckingham Palace: Spat Intensifies Over Netflix Docuseries
The spat between Buckingham Palace and the producers behind Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries has intensified after it emerged that palace officials not only had an opportunity to comment on the Sussexes’ claims within the show, but tried to obtain footage in advance. The war of...
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
DOJ Preps Charges Against Former ABC News Producer
More than seven months after ABC producer James Gordon Meek was the subject of a dramatic Federal Bureau of Investigation raid, an indictment is being prepared by the Department of Justice to present to a grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The FBI had been tracking Meek for suspected criminal activity unrelated to his work as a journalist long before the April 27 raid, according to those sources as well as two others. Additionally, new details have emerged surrounding the matter. Rolling Stone has learned that the FBI seized nearly a dozen electronic devices belonging to the Emmy-winning investigative journalist during the predawn raid of his Arlington, Virginia, home, after which Meek abruptly resigned from ABC via email.
