Moreland, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Christmas lights going up at the Benton house

For more than 30 years, Patty Benton and her family have lit up their house for Christmas. On Friday night, their house will glow again with Christmas cheer. The house, located at 155 Hannah Road in Newnan, will light up on the evening of Nov. 26 and will stay on through New Year’s Day.
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Peachtree City Walmart Reopens on Dec. 21

On August 24, 2022, a fire severely impacted the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter, located at 2717 Highway 54, forcing the store to temporarily close. After four months, the Peachtree City Walmart will welcome shoppers back to limited areas of the store on December 21. The store will celebrate a reopening...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
DUNWOODY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
MARIETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan sets plan to improve 49 roads

A collection of 49 streets have been placed on the city of Newnan’s roadway improvement program list for 2023-2025. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the list of roads, as well as a three-year funding program to get the roads repaired, at a meeting on Tuesday. This list of...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

NPD officer recognized by Newnan Rotary Club

Officer William Hull with the Newnan Police Department was recognized as the “First Responder of the Year” by the Newnan Rotary Club. Chief Brent Blankenship introduced Hull to the club during their Friday meeting held at the Newnan Country Club. A nine-year veteran of law enforcement, Hull began...
NEWNAN, GA
The Citizen Online

OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School

OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Old Carrollton house fire displaces residents

Authorities are looking for the cause of a house fire that displaced several residents. On Tuesday afternoon, firefighters responded to a residence at 21 Old Carrollton Road. Upon their arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the building, which was a former pole barn that had been converted into a three-unit multi-family residence.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

