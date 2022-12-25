Give the Gift of Coziness With This Adorable Slouchy Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Coziness all around! Though it's pretty cliché, there's no denying that giving someone a cozy gift during the holidays is a guaranteed heartwarming move. It's getting colder and colder, so we want to surround ourselves with as much warmth as possible .

Blankets and slippers are safe bets, but if you want to go for a more stylish option, sweaters are the move. But don't opt for the boring basics — try this adorable slouchy cardigan from Asskdan instead! It's both trendy and simple enough to fit anyone's personal style and feel unique at the same time. Garment goals, right?

Get the Asskdan Women's V-Neck Lantern Sleeve Cardigan for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

We're going to start by giving a round of applause to the sleeves on this sweater. Clearly, we're completely obsessed! The lantern style has been one of our all-time favorites when it comes to sweaters, and this cardigan nails the aesthetic. The billowy sleeves are cuffed off at the wrist to create the shape — just as it should be.

To match the slouchy sleeves, the rest of this sweater's silhouette is fairly loose. If you're not invested in the extra oversized look, try sizing down for a more fitted bodice. Alternatively, you can also go up a size for a more exaggerated vibe!

Get the Asskdan Women's V-Neck Lantern Sleeve Cardigan for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Though the shape of this sweater is uniform throughout all of the color choices, there are two distinct knit options to pick from. One version is knit in a classic, ribbed-line pattern, while the other has more of a swerving, criss-cross look — creating diamond shapes not dissimilar from an argyle sweater. Both are solid bets, though if you're looking for more texture, we suggest the latter choice. There's no doubt this will be a massive hit for any lucky recipient on your list (or yourself). This necessary feel is the perfect fit for all tastes and ages!

See it: Get the Asskdan Women's V-Neck Lantern Sleeve Cardigan for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles Asskdan and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!