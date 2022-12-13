ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 KISS FM

What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
kgncnewsnow.com

Civi Center Sewer Line Replacement

More sewer line replacement is expected at the Amarillo Civic Center after a recently collapsed line has been put back in service. Amarillo City Council learned in their Tuesday meeting most of the cast iron pipes have been corroding since their installation 40 years ago. Minimal reduction in service is...
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes location incentive agreement for Jax Transport, LLC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council unanimously passed a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting, expanding the business’s footprint in Amarillo. According to the transmittal memo which accompanied Tuesday’s city council agenda, the agreement provides Jax Transport, LLC with $3,000,000 […]
96.9 KISS FM

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes agreement for SE 10th Avenue improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the Amarillo City Council meeting on Tuesday, city officials voted unanimously in favor of a professional services agreement for street improvements in northeast Amarillo. According to the published agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for an amount “not to exceed $694,100.00.” The agreement […]
96.9 KISS FM

