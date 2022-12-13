ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Become a Box Office Juggernaut. Is $2 Billion Within Reach?

Director James Cameron has been clear about the stakes for his long-delayed sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The science-fiction epic is so expensive, he says, it represents “the worst business case in movie history,” meaning it needs to become one of the three or four top-grossing movies of all time just to break even.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Steven Spielberg and ‘The Fabelmans’ Production Team on Telling a Deeply Personal Story With Trusted Collaborators

Steven Spielberg wanted to tell a very personal story with “The Fabelmans,” one that was going to leave the Oscar-winning director vulnerable and raw while shooting the semi-autobiographical look at his childhood as a movie-loving kid in Arizona and Northern California. It helped, Spielberg admits, that most of the team on “The Fablemans” were the veterans of several of the filmmaker’s past productions, with some collaborators like editor Michael Kahn beginning their association as far back as 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Federica Belletti Awarded BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant

Writer-producer Federica Belletti has been awarded the BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant for her film “Arya.”. The annual prize, now in its fourth year, is awarded to a short film project focusing on wellbeing among 15 to 25-year-olds. More from Variety. Third-year BAFTA Newcomer Belletti, who will receive a...
SFGate

‘Till’ to Receive Stanley Kramer Award at Producers Guild Awards

Producers Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Fredrick Zollo will share the honor at the ceremony, which will take place Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton. More from Variety. John Douglas Thompson on Bringing Shakespeare to His Character in 'Till'. National Geographic Dominates PGA Award...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVOntario (TVO) after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote.
SFGate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries ‘Live to Lead’

Hot on the heels of their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have set a new docuseries with the streamer titled “Live to Lead.”. They will executive produce the series and may also make an appearance in it if the...
SFGate

Music Review: Ab-Soul finds purpose after pain on 'Herbert'

“Herbert” by Ab-Soul (Top Dawg Entertainment) Ab-Soul’s “Herbert" is peppered with messages — a voicemail from his praying grandma, snippets of encouragement from his inner circle and so on. But it’s the rapper’s reflections on himself and his life that define his latest project, making it the lauded lyricist’s most beautifully vulnerable set yet.
SFGate

‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller

“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy