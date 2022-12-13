Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Become a Box Office Juggernaut. Is $2 Billion Within Reach?
Director James Cameron has been clear about the stakes for his long-delayed sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The science-fiction epic is so expensive, he says, it represents “the worst business case in movie history,” meaning it needs to become one of the three or four top-grossing movies of all time just to break even.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
SFGate
James Cameron and Jon Landau Honored With Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award
“Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau will receive the Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award. The Society will honor Landau and Cameron at the 13th annual awards ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles. More from Variety.
SFGate
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Got Judd Apatow Shvitzing With a Blood, Sweat and Tears Cover for Hanukkah
Dave Grohl and songwriter/producer Greg Kurstin lit some candles and marked the first night of Hanukkah with the return of their “Hanukkah Sessions” series, tapping filmmaker Judd Apatow to belt the big opening number. Grohl and Kurstin started the “Hanukkah Sessions” back in 2020 with the aim of...
SFGate
Steven Spielberg and ‘The Fabelmans’ Production Team on Telling a Deeply Personal Story With Trusted Collaborators
Steven Spielberg wanted to tell a very personal story with “The Fabelmans,” one that was going to leave the Oscar-winning director vulnerable and raw while shooting the semi-autobiographical look at his childhood as a movie-loving kid in Arizona and Northern California. It helped, Spielberg admits, that most of the team on “The Fablemans” were the veterans of several of the filmmaker’s past productions, with some collaborators like editor Michael Kahn beginning their association as far back as 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
SFGate
Pink Floyd Quietly Release 18 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Era Concerts Onto Streaming Services
As the rock era has moved into old age, a phenomenon has emerged known as the “copyright dump,” where, due to a still vaguely defined European Union law, artists must release recordings before those recordings become 50 years old, or lose the rights to them. This places the...
SFGate
‘Book Club 2’ Trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Jet to Italy for Bachelorette Party
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen embark on the Italian bachelorette party of your dreams in the first trailer for “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”. The sequel, in which the gals appear to be reading “The Alchemist,” take their book club to Europe after Fonda’s character...
SFGate
Federica Belletti Awarded BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant
Writer-producer Federica Belletti has been awarded the BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant for her film “Arya.”. The annual prize, now in its fourth year, is awarded to a short film project focusing on wellbeing among 15 to 25-year-olds. More from Variety. Third-year BAFTA Newcomer Belletti, who will receive a...
SFGate
‘Till’ to Receive Stanley Kramer Award at Producers Guild Awards
Producers Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Fredrick Zollo will share the honor at the ceremony, which will take place Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton. More from Variety. John Douglas Thompson on Bringing Shakespeare to His Character in 'Till'. National Geographic Dominates PGA Award...
SFGate
Chris Harrison Announces New iHeartRadio Podcast 18 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit: ‘It’s Really Heavy’
Chris Harrison is ready to tell all. The former “Bachelor” host, who stepped away from the franchise in 2021 following a highly-publicized controversy, will share his side of the story and “open up like never before” on iHeartRadio’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.”
SFGate
Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVOntario (TVO) after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote.
SFGate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries ‘Live to Lead’
Hot on the heels of their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have set a new docuseries with the streamer titled “Live to Lead.”. They will executive produce the series and may also make an appearance in it if the...
SFGate
Harry and Meghan Are Already Back With Another Netflix Doc (Though This One Isn’t About Them)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, fresh off their Netflix doc, Harry and Meghan, will turn the cameras away from themselves for a new docuseries, Live to Lead, which will premiere Dec. 31 on the streaming platform. The sorta-royals served as producers on the seven-episode series, which will explore and celebrate...
SFGate
The Sequel: Jon Voight Relists His Beverly Hills Compound With a $3M Markup
Jon Voight is hoping the relisting of his beautiful Beverly Hills, CA, estate gains a wider audience. It initially came on the market in 2019 for just under $20 million. The price dropped to $14 million in 2020, then rose to $18 million in 2021. And now, it's back at the higher amount of $21 million.
SFGate
Music Review: Ab-Soul finds purpose after pain on 'Herbert'
“Herbert” by Ab-Soul (Top Dawg Entertainment) Ab-Soul’s “Herbert" is peppered with messages — a voicemail from his praying grandma, snippets of encouragement from his inner circle and so on. But it’s the rapper’s reflections on himself and his life that define his latest project, making it the lauded lyricist’s most beautifully vulnerable set yet.
SFGate
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller
“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.
SFGate
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
Comments / 0