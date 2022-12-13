ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

Fox 19

Tri-State veteran surprised with early Christmas gift

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community came together to give a veteran a surprise Christmas gift to honor everything he has done for our country. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’

One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
ohparent.com

The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown

The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights ranked best in the U.S.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another year, another top ranking for the Cincinnati Zoo’s PNC Festival of Lights!. It’s the fifth consecutive year the zoo has taken home the #1 ranking for USA Today’s 10Best list of Best Zoo Lights in the country. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Mom Report: Middletown Holiday Whopla

My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State pharmacy helping combat medicine shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State pharmacy is stepping in to help as both adults and kids are being impacted by a medicine shortage. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Pizza restaurant to move into former Chicka Wing spot

Cassano’s Pizza King has plans to relocate its restaurant at 5118 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights to the former spot of Chicka Wing. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III confirmed the move is expected to happen in March or April. “We have a lot better visibility there,” Cassano...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Fox 19

Tee Higgins talks to CPS students about mentorship, challenges in life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Tee Higgins took a timeout from playing football this week to visit hundreds of Cincinnati Public School district students. Higgins spoke to nearly 250 Withrow University High School students about the importance of graduating and creating positive personal and academic relationships through mentorship. Higgins,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect

A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH

