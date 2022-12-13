Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Fox 19
Tri-State veteran surprised with early Christmas gift
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community came together to give a veteran a surprise Christmas gift to honor everything he has done for our country. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
linknky.com
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’
One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
400 kids need a home: Hamilton County children featured in new adoption campaign
Hamilton County Job & Family Services has about 400 kids up for adoption right now. Six of those children are featured on a new, massive display inside Kenwood Towne Center.
ohparent.com
The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown
The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights ranked best in the U.S.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another year, another top ranking for the Cincinnati Zoo’s PNC Festival of Lights!. It’s the fifth consecutive year the zoo has taken home the #1 ranking for USA Today’s 10Best list of Best Zoo Lights in the country. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mom Report: Middletown Holiday Whopla
My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.
Fox 19
Girl Scouts cookie sales begin online; in-person sales start in January
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is the most wonderful time of the year and we’re not talking about Christmas - we’re talking about Girl Scouts cookies. We all have our favorite flavor of Girl Scouts cookies but there is a new one this year. “We have a new cookie...
Fox 19
Tri-State pharmacy helping combat medicine shortage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State pharmacy is stepping in to help as both adults and kids are being impacted by a medicine shortage. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
dayton.com
Pizza restaurant to move into former Chicka Wing spot
Cassano’s Pizza King has plans to relocate its restaurant at 5118 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights to the former spot of Chicka Wing. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III confirmed the move is expected to happen in March or April. “We have a lot better visibility there,” Cassano...
Fox 19
‘Suspicious’ Spring Grove Village fire displaces 2 families, causes $102K damage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove Village fire that displaced two families and caused $102,238 in damage Thursday night was purposely set by juveniles who fled the scene, a Cincinnati fire official tells FOX19 NOW. The fire on the first floor of a two-story townhome with four total units is...
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
Fox 19
Tee Higgins talks to CPS students about mentorship, challenges in life
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Tee Higgins took a timeout from playing football this week to visit hundreds of Cincinnati Public School district students. Higgins spoke to nearly 250 Withrow University High School students about the importance of graduating and creating positive personal and academic relationships through mentorship. Higgins,...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
Fox 19
Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
Cincinnati CityBeat
You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect
A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
WLWT 5
Mother who claims she was drugged at tailgate is now raising awareness
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman is reminding people to stay alert a year after she says she was drugged at a tailgate party. Now, she's speaking out in hopes of saving someone else from ending up in her shoes. "Honestly I don't know that I would have lived," Jen...
‘You made him cry;’ Parents say child was left behind from school field trip due to disability
KETTERING — Southdale Elementary School in Kettering was scheduled to take a field trip to Carillon Park on December 13 but one student was left behind because of his disability. The mother spoke with News Center 7′s Haley Kosik about how this is not the first time the school...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman helping others feel whole again after life-changing surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is helping women feel complete after undergoing life-changing surgery. Each year, 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the CDC. About 40 percent of those women undergo a mastectomy or lumpectomy surgery that removes breast tissue to treat or prevent breast cancer.
